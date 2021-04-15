Vikrant Rona Release Date Out; Will Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' Get OTT Release?

South Indian actor Kichcha Sudeep’s much-awaited film, Vikrant Rona has got a theatrical release date, which was announced earlier today. Vikrant Rona release date is set on August 19th, 2021, as announced by the actor on his social media platforms. But as the COVID pandemic continues, a lot of fans have been wondering if the film will get an OTT release as well.

Vikrant Rona's OTT release: Will Kichcha Sudeep's film get an OTT release?

As per the information and details available about the upcoming film, Vikrant Rona, the OTT release for the film is unlikely. There has been no social media posts or details released by the actor or the team of the film regarding the same. So it can be assumed that for now, Kichcha Sudeep’s film, Vikrant Rona shall not release on OTT platforms.

However, the past year has seen the film industry take the route of OTT platforms due to the pandemic restrictions. The lockdown imposed in the year 2020 saw movies like Gulabo Sitabo, French Biryani, Penguin, Shakuntala Devi release directly on OTT platforms. Many movies like Roohi and Tenet released on OTT platforms soon after they released in theatres. As the restrictions on theatres remain in effect to not admit people in full capacity, the footfall in the theatres is low. This affects the business of the movies vastly.

It was seen that in the multi starrer film, Chehre, the film was set to release in theatres on April 30th. However, considering the COVID 19 pandemic and the spike in the number of cases COVID positive cases in India, the film released on an OTT platform on April 9th 2021. There have been regular reports in the media portal about how various film releases are being pushed and delayed till things get better after the COVID pandemic.

When is Vikrant Rona releasing?

Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona will release in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu languages in 3D formats. The film will release on August 19th this year pan India. Kichcha Sudeep shared an intriguing poster of himself from his upcoming film as he wrote in the caption, “After enjoying the process of preparations and its making, its now time for new excitement. We the team of #VikrantRona is all excited and happy to mark August 19th 2021 for its theatrical release (sic)”. Check out the post below.

