Vikrant Rona Teaser: Kichcha Sudeepa's Film Promises A Gripping Story; Check Release Date

Kichcha Sudeepa will be seen embarking on an adventurous journey in his upcoming actioner Vikrant Rona. The Anup Bhandari directorial has caused a massive buzz on social media, with makers now finally revealing its teaser and release date. The brief clip commences with a group of children in a loft trying to solve a mystery by finding a document containing some clues.

A girl among the group then recalls a scary story featuring the 'devil', post which the clip then pans to Kiccha commandeering a ship that journeys amid stormy weather. One can see a troop of men shouting amid the storm as the superstar emerges in his intense avatar.

Makers drop teaser & updated release date of Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona

Updating fans about the teaser release, Kiccha penned a heartfelt note via Instagram, recalling the hurdles and tense situations he faced up until the film's wrap.

"It was in March 2020 that I first got into the role of #VikrantRona and the journey since then has been a roller coaster ride. Yet amidst every hurdle and tense situation, the team fought its way through until the wrap. From there onwards started another Journey to achieve and conceive what almost seemed impossible. Well, that's altogether another story which I shall share with you all soon." The film is set to hit theatres countrywide on July 28, 2022.

The film will be released in six languages, namely -, English, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Apart from Kichcha Sudeepa, it also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao, Vasuki Vaibhav and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles.

The film, which comes after multiple postponements owing to the COVID pandemic, was earlier scheduled to release worldwide on February 24. The film went into production back in August 2020 at a studio in Hyderabad.

More on Kichcha Sudeepa's work front

Meanwhile, Kiccha was last seen in the 2021 Indian heist action film Kotigobba 3 alongside Madonna Sebastian (marking her debut in Kannada cinema) with Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, and P. Ravi Shankar in pivotal roles. It was directed byShiva Karthik. He also has R Chandru's Kabzaa alongside actor Upendra in the pipeline.

