Vikrant Rona To Get A Sequel? Here's What Kichcha Sudeep Said

South star Kichcha Sudeep's latest film Vikrant Rona released on Thursday, July 28, in five languages including Hindi. The film made on a large scale, starting from the VFX to large sets, fuelled the anticipation of the fans ever since the trailer was unveiled on Burj Khalifa.

The film opened up with a good response as audiences have been seen putting up positive reviews and calling it the 'next big thing'. Vikrant Rona managed to impress the audience and is doing well at the box office too.

Kichcha Sudeep's views on a sequel of Vikrant Rona

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kiccha Sudeep was asked if there was a sequel on the cards. He told Pinkvilla that he doesn't want to make a sequel to Vikrant Rona just “for some money”. Hailed as 'Abhinaya Chakravarthy', Sudeep added that Vikrant Rona 2 will happen only if director Anup Bhandari comes up with an "extraordinary idea that excites" him.

Further, the Dabangg 3 actor told Pinkvilla, "A franchise is not a one-way thing. The audience has to like the first part. I can't prematurely discuss part two. But more importantly, I am not someone who will be excited about part two if part one works. I would want to move on to another film and not oscillate around the same plot. If part two is decided before the success of the first part, I will be excited by the idea".

Moreover, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the Kichcha Sudeep's magnum opus and on Wednesday, they unveiled India's 'never-seen-before' gamified filter on Instagram. A new filter on Instagram has been launched which enables users to imbibe the character of Vikrant Rona and play it.

A man with a Vikrant Rona outfit will appear as a character in the game. The user's head movement will move the Vikrant Rona character to the left and right in the game and the open mouth gesture will allow the character to jump. The character in the game moves to grab VR coins and each time when a coin is taken, the points will increase and get accumulated.

Image: Instagram/@kichchasudeepa