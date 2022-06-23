After causing a massive buzz on social media, the much-awaited trailer of Vikrant Rona has finally been unveiled. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film stars Kichcha Sudeep in the lead role and is all set to hit the silver screen on July 28, 2022. As per the trailer, the fantasy action thriller adventure film will see Kichcha Sudeep playing the role of a 'fearless' cop as he is on a mission to solve a mysterious case of missing people in a village.

Vikrant Rona Trailer Out

From the grand entry of Kichcha Sudeep to its wonderful visual effects, the trailer consists of many wow factors for the audience to love. The trailer starts with a voiceover describing a 'strange' village, as it says, "the people in the village were trying to hide a gruesome story. You can hide the story but you cannot hide the fear and that story started again when The Devil came back." The clip then sees Kichcha Sudeep's grand entry on the ship which is astounding. With an interesting concept and mesmerizing 3D visuals, the trailer captured glimpses of a village scene in a majestic way. Watch the trailer here:

The trailer also sees Kichcha in an action-packed avatar as he fights with some goons in order to save the village and mainly to find out the mystery behind multiple dead bodies. The trailer has come as a perfect treat to the audience as it has all elements of action, thriller, romance and comedy.

More about Vikrant Rona

Vikrant Rona will release worldwide in 3D on July 28th. Apart from Kichcha Sudeep, the film will also star Jacqueline Fernandez Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. The film is presented by Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations in North India and produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Arts, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.

Image: Twitter/@MJ_manju_