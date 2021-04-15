'Vikranth Rona' Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona is an upcoming Indian Kannada fantasy action-adventure thriller helmed by Anup Bhandari. The makers recently announced the release date of the film in theatres. For those who are wondering about the cast, the plot and much more details about the film, here's everything you need to know about it.

'Vikranth Rona' release date

Kichcha Sudeep recently shared an intriguing poster of himself from his upcoming venture and also announced the release date of the film. Kichcha Sudeep appears in the poster wearing an all-black outfit as he enters a dark cave holding a fire stick and a whip. The Kannada film will simultaneously release in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu languages in 3D formats. He wrote, “After enjoying the process of preparations and its making, it's now time for new excitement. We the team of #VikrantRona is all excited and happy to mark August 19th 2021 for its theatrical release (sic),” he tweeted. Take a look at the announcement below:

After enjoying the process of preparations and it's making,,, its now time for a new excitement.

We the team of #VikrantRona is all excited and happy to mark August 19th 2021 for its theatrical release.

ðŸ¥‚ðŸ¤— pic.twitter.com/V7Rm5bWv17 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 15, 2021

'Vikranth Rona’ plot

The film's plot follows the mysterious death of a pregnant woman from a fictional village in a coastal region. According to the teaser and the first look poster for the film, Sudeepa will play the role of a hunter in the film. The makers have however not revealed many details about the movie.

'Vikranth Rona' cast

The film stars Sudeep as Vikranth Rona in a lead role. The Vikranth Rona also stars Nirup Bhandari as Sanjeev Gambhira aka Sanju and Neetha Ashok as Aparna Ballal aka Panna in crucial roles. Apart from them, the film also stars Ravishankar Gowda, Sandesh Jain and Siddu Moolimani in pivotal roles.

Kichcha Sudeep's 2000-foot-long poster illuminated the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, on January 31 following the release of his upcoming film Vikrant Rona's teaser. Aside from releasing the three-minute teaser, the day also marked a milestone for the Dabangg 3 actor, who celebrated 25 years in the industry. Vikrant Rona's title logo and a trailer for the film were displayed on Dubai's Burj Khalifa amid much fanfare. The actor took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the event in Dubai, as well as his joy over the same. Take a look.

Thanks @BurjKhalifa fr personally sending me this video .. thanks #Dubai for hosting us soo well.

Mch luv ðŸ™ðŸ¼.



Wil be posting a HD video of the same wth a greater sound quality n a grander view, tomorrow.

Thanking all u frnzz once again fr the unconditional luv,,thru & thru.

ðŸ¤—ðŸ¥‚ pic.twitter.com/XLFIbrxp2h — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 31, 2021

Image Source: Kichcha Sudeep Instagram