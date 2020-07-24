Actors Vimal And Soori Fined By The Forest Department For Breaking The Rules In Kodaikanal

South actor and comedian Soori has been keeping his fans engaged with some entertaining videos on his social media. The actor has also been spreading some awareness amongst his fans against the COVID-19 pandemic. But now reportedly, Soori along with actor Vimal has been booked for violating the curfew rules in Kodaikanal where they had traveled from their hometown.

Actors Vimal and Soori held for breaking the rules

According to media reports, the actors have broken the rules by fishing at the Berijam lake in the Kodaikanal forest. Reportedly, the incident started coming to light after pictures of Vimal fishing in the lake and Soori posing with some local fans started surfacing on social media. Soori, Vmal along with four people have been fined with a sum of Rs. 2000 each after which they were left off with a warning from the Kodaikanal forest department. Reportedly, actors Vimal and Soori violated the laws by fishing in the Berijam lake which was is currently a prohibited area for the public.

A complaint was lodged against Soori, Vimal, and the other four people with the Kodaikanal Deputy Superintendent of Police, Aathmanaban after a severe backlash from the residents of the Kodaikanal town against the actions of the actors. The complaint was registered by V Mahendran who is also a resident of Perumalmalai. He also raised questions on how the actors had managed to reach the Kodaikanal forest amidst the strict restrictions on the transportation amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Soori will be seen opposite Rajinikanth

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soori will be seen in the film, Annaathe alongside superstar Rajinikanth. The movie will be helmed by Siruthai Siva. The film will also mark the comedian's first collaboration with Rajinikanth. The actor was recently seen in the film Sangathamizhan which was directed by Vijay Chander. The movie also starred Vijay Sethupathi in dual roles. According to media reports, he will also be seen in director Vetri Maaran's upcoming film. Reportedly, the film is based on a poem that was penned by the late lyricist Na Muthukumar. Talking about Vimal, he will be seen in the much-awaited film Kulasami. The dialogues of the movie have been penned by Vijay Sethupathi.

