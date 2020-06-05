Vinay Forrt Celebrates One Year Of ‘Thamaasha’ With A Customised Jacket From A Fan

Malayalam actor Vinay Forrt has established himself as one of the most popular actors in the industry. The actor’s film Thamaasha is turning a year old today. As he gears up to celebrate the occasion, a fan has gone a step ahead and printed a customised jacket to mark the occasion.

Thamaasha's first anniversary

As Vinay Forrt gears up to celebrate the first anniversary of Thamaasha, a fan of the actor gave him a unique gift to mark the occasion. The actor recently took to social media to share a picture of a jacket that had Vinay Forrt’s picture from Thamaasha imprinted on its back.

The splendid jacket even had the words, “One year of Thamaasha” written across it. Vinay Forrt received the jacket as a token of love from fans who loved Thamaasha. Vinay Forrt further added in the caption, “Thanks a lot dear @denim_stylist for the thamasha jacket #June 5th”.

Take a look at Vinay Forrt’s post here:

Released last year, Thamaasha was one of the most popular films of 2019. Directed by Ashraf Hamza, Chinnu Chandini also starred alongside Vinay Forrt in the film. Many critics and industry insiders praised Vinay Forrt’s performance and even felt that it is one of his best performances till the date.

Vinay Forrt portrayed the role of a college professor who is demotivated in life due to his receding hairline. On the other hand, Chinnu Chandini played the role of a confident woman. The film showcases how the two meet and fall for each other as the story progresses. Many critics praised Thamaasha for its brilliant take on slashing away beauty stereotypes and body shaming. The film also starred Mollywood, Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, Lijo Jose Pellissery, and Chemban Vinod Jose.

Vinay Forrt was last seen in the comedy film Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte earlier this year. The film was directed by Shambhu Purushothaman. Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte also starred Tini Tom, Srinda Arhaan, Santhy Balachandran, Arun Kurian, and Anumol along with Vinay Forrt in prominent roles. In addition to this, Vinay Forrt was also seen in Mammooty starrer Unda last year in a cameo role.

