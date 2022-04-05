Vinay Rai And Vimala Raman To Get Hitched Soon? Here's What We Know

Fans of the Tamil stars Vimala Raman and Vinay Rai have reason to rejoice as the two are reportedly set to tie the knot soon. According to various media reports, the duo has been said to be in a relationship for a while now and is all set to get hitched this year if things go as per their planning. The stars have been often spotted together making public appearances together at various events.

Although the two stars have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, however frenzied fans were quick to scroll through their social media accounts where they saw pictures of them together. The two also recently went together for a romantic getaway to the Maldives. Amidst this, the talks about them getting married have started doing rounds.

Vimala Raman and Vinay Rai to tie the knot?

If several media reports are to be believed then the dates of their marriage will be revealed soon by the two stars. While Vinay Rai made his debut with late Jeeva's directorial Unnale Unnale, it was K Balachander who had launched Vimla Raman with his 100th film Poi that was bankrolled by Prakash Raj.

The actor gained a great humungous following for his looks. He has often been regarded as a chocolate boy for his dapper looks in the film industry. The actor has been a part of several successful films like Jeyam Kondan and Endrendrum Punnagai. Vinay will next be seen in the upcoming film Oh My Dog which is backed by Suriya while it stars Arun Vijay and Arnav in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Vimala Raman, soon after her debut, the actor was chosen for Cheran's Raman Thediya Seethai. From then onwards, she went on doing several films across the South Indian film industry. She later acted in films like Pranayakalam, College Kumaran, Nasrani, and Calcutta News.





IMAGE: Instagram/vinayrai79