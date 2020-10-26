Vineeth Sreenivasan Has Queries On Audio Cassettes; Sanju Samson Comes To The Rescue

Musician Vineeth Sreenivasan recently took to social media to share a query about audio cassettes and the possibility of their return. In the little note posted, the artist had questions about the significance of audio cassettes’ for the current generation. He went on to add that it used to be a huge deal a few years back. Cricketer Sanju Samson had a witty and supportive response to Vineeth’s query and the little conversation has been winning the internet.

Sanju Samson’s stance on cassettes

Singer and actor Vineeth Sreenivasan recently posted a few queries on social media about the physical form of collecting songs through audio cassettes. In the note, he mentioned that he had been thinking of asking this question for quite some time and has finally decided to go forward with it. He asked his followers if they would be interested in buying audio cassettes if they released a few of them for the album of his next film.

Vineeth Sreenivasan further asked if there is a possibility of cassettes making a comeback in modern India, the way it has returned in a few foreign countries. He also enquired about people’s interest in collecting physical copies of music like old times. At the end of the post, he was wondering if people still use Walkmans and cassettes to listen to music. Vineeth Sreenivasan has further mentioned that he aims at collecting opinions through these questions and polls. Have a look at the post on Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of fans and celebrities like Arun Kurian, have dropped their opinions on bringing back audio cassettes to India. One of the many people to put forth their stance was Indian cricketer Sanju Samson. He has written that he would buy a cassette if Vineeth was the one releasing it. The comment shows the immense affection he has for the musician’s previous works in the Malayalam film industry. Have a look at the exchange between the two artists here.

Image courtesy: Vineeth Sreenivasan and Sanju Samson Instagram

