Vinodayathra Cast Boasts Of Meera Jasmine, Dileep, Seetha And Many More

Vinodayathra is a romantic comedy, drama film written and helmed by Sathyan Anthikad. The film released on April 6, 2007. The film revolved around Vinod's transformation from an irresponsible to a responsible man, as well as the lives of those who become entangled in his life. The film garnered heaps of praises from viewers and critics for its storyline and performances. The film is known for its interesting characters, plot, and tragic twists and turns. Know all about Vinodayathra cast below:

Dileep as Vinod

In the Vinodayathra cast, Dileep essays the role of Vinod who is a quarrelsome young man. Due to some problems, Vinod moves to his sister's house in a village to get his life in order and then falls in love with Anupama. In the film, the actor was shown as an angry young man whose life turned around to being all nice and happy as he falls in love. The actor garnered heaps of praise from fans and netizens for his acting skills.

Meera Jasmine as Anupama

In the cast of Vinodayathra, Meera Jasmine plays the role of Anupama who is an innocent sweet looking woman. In the film, Anupama is shown living in the village and is seen doing a lot of work there. She soon meets Vinod and they soon begin seeing each other. Anupama was among the many reasons for Vinod’s behavioural change. The actor got lots of love from audiences for her acting in the film.

Mukesh as Shaji Raghavan

In the Vinodayathra cast, Mukesh plays the role of Shaji Raghavan who is the brother-in-law of Vinod. As shown in the film, Shaji and Vinod used to have a lot of problems adjusting with each other. They used to sometimes quarrel but would sort things out in the end. The actor was also among the many who was lauded for his performance in the film.

Supporting roles

Seetha plays Vimala in Vinodayathra

Parvathy Thiruvothu plays Reshmi in Vinodayathra

Murali plays Vijayan in Vinodayathra

Innocent plays Thankachan in Vinodayathra

Ganapathi S Poduval plays Ganapathi in Vinodayathra

Nedumudi Venu plays John Matthew in Vinodayathra

