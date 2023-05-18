Virat Kohli, Naatu Naatu Lyricist Chandrabose Are All Smiles In THIS Viral Photo

Virat Kohli recently posed with Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose in Hyderabad. In a viral photo, Virat Kohli can be seen posing for the camera with the Naatu Naatu lyricist. Both can be seen wearing ethnic outfits and smiling at the camera.

In the picture shared by a fan account, Virat Kohli can be seen posing with Oscar-award-winning lyricist Chandrabose. Virat donned a beige hoodie in the photo, which he paired with a tan jacket and black bottoms. Chandrabose was seen in a blue, printed t-shirt which he paired with blue denim.

Virat Kohli was clicked in Hyderabad where he went to play the IPL Match. The cricketer arrived in Hyderabad for the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match today (May 18). It was in Hyderabad that the cricketer posed with the lyricist. Picture of the composer and lyricist is doing rounds on the Internet. Check out the photo below:

About Chandrabose

Chandrabose rose to fame and has become a household name ever since he penned down the lyrics for the RRR song Naatu Naatu. Chandrabose went on to win the Oscar award for the song, scripting history. The lyricist shared the academy award with composer MM Keeravaani.

Virat Kohli takes a pit stop in Hyderabad

Virat Kohli seems to have a fun time in Hyderabad ahead of the IPL match. The cricketer, along with his team members relished homemade infamous Hyderabadi biryani. The team visited the house of Mohammed Siraj for biryani. A tweet made by the Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 16 read, “Hyderabadi Biryani Time! The boys took a pitstop at Miyan’s beautiful new house ; last night!”.

Hyderabadi Biryani time! 🥳



The boys took a pitstop at Miyan's beautiful new house last night! 🏡#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/kEjtB1pQid — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 16, 2023

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose with French ambassador

Ahead of her red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023, Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli posed with the French ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain. It was the ambassador who first confirmed the Pari actress’ attendance at the film festival. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma posed with the ambassador when they were in New Delhi ahead of the cricketer's match in Delhi.