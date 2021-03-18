Virata Parvam Teaser Promises Romance & Violence; Fans Say It 'looks Intense And Rustic'

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's upcoming action drama film Virata Parvam is one of the highly anticipated releases of the year. Fans have been waiting for the teaser of the film for a very long time. Much to their excitement, the makers of Virata Parvam have finally dropped the teaser on March 18. As soon as the teaser was dropped, #VirataParvamteaser started trending on Twitter. See how fans have reacted to it.

Virata Parvam teaser fan reactions

Virata Parvam teaser has garnered over 32K views within half an hour of release. Fans have taken to Twitter to share their views on the teaser. Many have appreciated Sai Pallavi's performance by saying that she moulds herself into the character she plays. While many others could not stop gushing about Rana Daggubati's action-packed scenes and have lauded his look as well. See their reaction below:

Master Piece Is loading.. Telugu cinema is Growing what a emotion what a teaser.. By the way coincidence emo @RanaDaggubati nuv me frnd @AlwaysRamCharan iddaru comrades ga vastunaru E summer lo.. All the best virataparvam.. My Movie of aprialâ¤#VirataParvamTeaser #ranadaggubati https://t.co/7cS8V9axP4 — Jahnavi â¤RcðŸ™ˆ (@JaAhnU49) March 18, 2021

One Word for #VirataParvamTeaser - Stunning..@Sai_Pallavi92 is always magical.



Those dialogues, camera work, and emotions... @RanaDaggubati in yet another hard-hitting role



This one is a winner @venuudugulafilm @SureshProdns https://t.co/gjPvx1ywOX — A V A D (@avadsays) March 18, 2021

Two extremely brilliant actors @RanaDaggubati & @Sai_Pallavi92 are coming together...All the very best...Loved every bit of Teaser â¤ðŸ”¥#VirataParvamTeaser — Geetanjali (@Geetanjaligudi1) March 18, 2021

Virata Parvam's cast, release date and other details

Virata Parvam's cast sees Rana and Sai Pallavi as the lead pair. Other cast members of the film include Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand. The film is directed by Venu Udugula and produced by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri. Suresh Bobbilihas composed the music for the movie. Virata Parvam is slated to receive a theatrical release on April 30, 2021. The filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic bur resumed as the restrictions were eased. The plot of the film is set against the backdrop of the 90s period in Telangana when the Naxalite movement was at its peak. The movie also showcases how it changed the scenario in the state due to the rising movement.

Rana Daggubati's other movies

Daggubati has a power-packed 2021 and has several movies lined up for release. He will also star in the Tamil movie Kaadan. It is a trilingual film that is simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi as well. The plot of the movie revolves around the protection of elephants from the corporate. A builder wants to construct a huge commercial complex in the forests that houses a large herd of elephants. Rana Daggubati's character is going to fight to save the animals' habitat. The film will release on March 26, 2020.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from the trailer