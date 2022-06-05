'Virata Parvam' Trailer: Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi Find Love In The Midst Of War; Watch

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi are currently gearing up for the release of their film Virata Parvam, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 17. The film is one of the much-awaited releases in the Telugu cinema industry and the makers released the Virata Parvam trailer on June 5 as they surprised fans. The trailer gave fans a glimpse into the romantic action flick and fans can't wait to watch it on the big screen.

Virata Parvam trailer out

The recently released Virata Parvam trailer promised fans a fun-filled adventure as it gave them a glimpse into the world of Vennela. The film is set in the 1990s, during the Naxal movement in Telangana and is inspired by true events. It follows Vennela, played by Sai Pallavi, who finds love in Rana Daggubati's character, who is a revolutionary poet and the leader of a Naxal group. Vennela is head over heels in love with him, even before they meet and when they do, their lives change forever. She chooses his way of life and the duo embarks on several adventures together. The film is all about the revolution being 'an act of love' and the duo is seen finding love and they go to war together. The upcoming film will also see Priyamani, Nandita Das, Zarina Wahab, Naveen Chandra, Sai Chand and others in pivotal roles.

Watch the Virata Parvam trailer here

Sharing the trailer on social media, Sai Pallavi emphasised the importance of 'purity of emotion' and mentioned that her upcoming film is all about 'honesty, love, and adventure'. She wrote, "The biggest moments in history have originated from simple incidents. The key lies in the purity of emotion. This is one such story of honesty, love and adventure. I’m proud to share with you all the trailer of VIRATA PARVAM."

Several fans and followers took to social media and hailed Sai Pallavi for her powerful and out-of-the-box role. They praised her 'dialogue delivery' and also showered praise on Rana Daggubati for his fierce role. They called Virata Parvam a 'daring movie' and expressed how excited they were to watch it. They also predicted it would be a 'blockbuster' as it expressed their excitement to watch it on the big screen on June 17.

#VirataParvamTrailer: I just wonder how raw and realistic this film is going to be. To be honest, I think this is a daring movie from @venuudugulafilm. I guess this one is completely a different kind of role in @Sai_Pallavi92’s career.



Waiting for #VirataParvam🤞🏻#SaiPallavi 🌟 https://t.co/UmmxzCtrzJ — Samrudh David (@samrudh_david) June 5, 2022

I'm 100% sure @Sai_Pallavi92 is going to steal the show as Vennela 🥹



Her Script Selection Is Terrific & moreover her dialogue delivery in the trailer of #VirataParvam is what makes the trailer more effective 👍



Good to see her in a good role after a gap👏#VirataParvamTrailer pic.twitter.com/I37Vfz51L8 — Kumar Swayam (@SwayamD71945083) June 5, 2022

#VirataParvam Trailer Review:



A Good Cut Which Gives Us More Insight Of The Story 👍#SaiPallavi Is Looking Terrific As Expected 👏#RanaDaggubati Looks Brilliant👌



Casting Is Apt👍



BGM Is Top-Notch💯



Cinematography👍



Waiting😃#VirataParvamTrailer #VirataParvamOnJune17th pic.twitter.com/UICDMCcoys — Kumar Swayam (@SwayamD71945083) June 5, 2022

Image: Twitter/@Sai_Pallavi92, @lostandhungryy