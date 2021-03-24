Viruchagakanth Babu From 'Kaadhal' Found Dead In An Auto Rickshaw: Reports

Viruchagakanth babu, who was seen playing a small role in the much-acclaimed film Kaadhal, has passed away. He was apparently discovered dead in an auto in Chennai. In this case, Babu, who was found dead in his car the night before yesterday, has died. People who went to that side yesterday morning confirmed the actor's death, according to tamilsamayam.com. Babu was deeply affected by the loss of his mother and father at a time when proper opportunities in cinema were scarce.

Babu appeared in only one scene of the film 'Kaadhal,' directed by Balaji Sakthivel, and then vanished. Although his name is not well remembered, his face will be if reminded by the name, Viruchakakanth. In that scene, the fortune teller predicted that by combining Scorpio and Gandhi, he would become a great person. To which he replied saying, “That's why, sir, 'I murdered my grandson Viruchakakanth.' I will undoubtedly make a name for myself in the film industry. Sir, the actress is a hero, a little political, then the CM, then Delhi, and finally, the verse will be spoken”. This verse has since become a meme template and is still being shared today.

About Kaadhal

Kaadhal is a 2004 Tamil romantic drama film directed by Balaji Sakthivel and is based on a true story, starring Bharath and Sandhya in her feature film debut. S. Shankar produced it, and Joshua Sridhar composed the music. When it was first released, the film was dubbed into Telugu as Premisthe (released in 2005). It was remade in Kannada in 2007 as Cheluvina Chittara, Bengali as Chirodini Tumi Je Amar in 2008, Bengali Bangladesh as Nogor Mastan in 2015, Marathi as Ved Laavi Jeeva in 2010, Nepali as Manjari in 2013, and Punjabi as Ramta Jogi in 2015.

About the actor's condition

In the given situation, some people allegedly assisted Babu, who was begging on the road a few months ago, after noticing his deplorable condition. Babu, who was devastated by his mother and father's deaths, has not recovered from the shock. Despite the assistance of those who witnessed his plight, he spent his life walking around the road and eating the offerings available in the temples.

Promo Image Courtesy: Kaadhal FC Instagram