Vishal Accuses CBFC Of Corruption, Ex-chairman Pahlaj Nihalani Says 'it's Old Practice'

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was accused of corruption by Tamil actor Vishal on Friday. He revealed in a video that he had to pay money to the mediator, named Menaga, to get the film certification for the Hindi version of his recent release Mark Antony. Now, the former chairman of CBFC, Pahlaj Nihalani has reacted to the allegations of corruption against the censor board.

2 things you need to know

Tamil film Mark Antony released in theatres on September 15.

Vishal allegedly bribed the official in charge with a sum of ₹6.5 lakh.

Pahlaj Nihalani backs CBFC corruption allegations

In an interaction with ANI, Nihalani said, "It is true that the producer himself has said that he has paid the bribe... This is old practice... He has exposed the CBFC very well...When this (Central) government was formed, we heard 'Na Khaunga Na Khane dunga'... But CBFC is openly taking bribes. Without it, they are harassing the filmmakers. The Chairman does not come to office, nor does he see day-to-day work."

#WATCH | On actor Vishal's allegations, former CBFC Chairman Pahlaj Nihalani says, "It is true that the producer himself has said that he has paid the bribe... This is old practice... He has exposed the CBFC very well...When this(Central) government was formed, we heard 'Na… pic.twitter.com/ECFHyGBfu7 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023

Central Board of Film Certification under probe

Following the corruption allegations on CBFC, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered an inquiry into the issue. The I&B Ministry shared a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that read, "The issue of corruption in CBFC brought forth by actor @VishalKOfficial is extremely unfortunate. The Government has zero tolerance for corruption and the strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved. A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has been deputed to Mumbai to conduct an inquiry today itself. We request everyone to cooperate with the Ministry, by providing information about any other instance of harassment by CBFC at jsfilms.inb@nic.in (sic)."

(Government to take strict action against those accused in Vishal's case | Image: X)

The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association reacted to the allegations in a statement that read, "This is in reference to the allegations of corruption made against CBFC by the Tamil Actor, Mr. Vishal for screening of his film 'Mark Antony and getting a U/A Certificate for Hindi Version."