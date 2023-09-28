Vishal Accuses CBFC Of Corruption, Admits Paying ₹6.5 Lakh For Mark Antony's Certification

Actor Vishal has come out with explosive allegations against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This comes after the release of his last cinematic outing, Mark Antony. The actor revealed how he allegedly had to bribe the official in charge, with a sum of ₹6.5 lakh to have his film cleared for certification in Hindi.

Vishal accuses the CBFC of corruption

In a tell-all video, Vishal accused the Central Board of Film Certification of corruption. The actor revealed how he was left with no option but to pay the mediator - allegedly named Menaga - a sum of ₹6.5 lakh in two installments so as to have the Hindi dub of Mark Antony certified.

The actor said he had to go down the route of bribing, as the incident occurred at a vulnerable time, just before the release of the film. He also called upon the chief minister of Maharashtra and the Prime Minister of India, to take necessary action so that nobody else has to go through this turmoil.

#Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Cant digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in #CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lacs for my film #MarkAntonyHindi version. 2 transactions. 3 Lakhs for screening and 3.5 Lakhs for… pic.twitter.com/3pc2RzKF6l — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) September 28, 2023



Vishal's post read, "#Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Cant digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in #CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lacs for my film #MarkAntonyHindi version. 2 transactions...Never faced this situation ever in my career. Had no option but to pay the concerned mediator #Menaga coz too much at stake since movie released today. Bringing this to the notice of Hon Chief Minister of Maharashtra and my Hon PM Narendra Modiji...My hard earned money gone for corruption ???...Hope truth prevails as always (sic)."

What is Mark Antony about?

Mark Antony is a science-fiction heavy, action comedy directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film stars Vishal and SJ Suryah alongside Abhinaya and Ritu Varma among others. The film has been enjoying a stellar box office run, having reportedly minted more than ₹50 crore in Tamil Nadu alone.