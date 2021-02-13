Vishal And Shraddha Srinath's Thriller 'Chakra' To Release On Feb 19

A new Tamil thriller will hit the theatres very soon. Reportedly, South superstars Vishal and Shraddha Srinath’s film Chakra will be releasing in theatres on February 19, 2021. Apart from releasing it in Tamil, the filmmakers will also be releasing the thriller in Telugu and Hindi. Find out more details about this story below.

Vishal and Shraddha Srinath’s 'Chakra' to release on Feb 19

The COVID-19 pandemic has not gone anywhere. But the number of cases has drastically reduced. Hence many restrictions have been eased and most importantly theatres have re-opened. Hence many filmmakers are once again gearing up to release their films in theatres.

An upcoming Tamil thriller film that will hitting the theatres very soon is Chakra. According to PTI’s report, Vishal and Shraddha Srinath’s starrer Chakra will be releasing in theatres on February 19, 2021. Apart from releasing in its original language Tamil, Chakra will also be released in Telugu and Hindi.

Speaking about the same to PTI, Vishal said that people in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana have always been great film enthusiasts. But he and his team would love to see how people in other part of the country receive the film. Vishal also believes that releasing the film in Hindi will take the story to a wider set of audience.

Talking about Vishal and Shraddha Srinath’s Chakra, this upcoming thriller will revolve around a mass robbery that takes place on Independence Day. In the film, Vishal will be playing the role of an army officer. Whereas, Jersey fame Shraddha Srinath will be playing the role of a cop. Recently, Shraddha even shared a still from the Chakra. In the picture she is giving a deathly stare and hilariously caption this look. She wrote, “This is my death star and it scares nobody. #Chakra”. Take a look at Shraddha Srinath’s Instagram picture here.

Apart from starring in Chakra, Thimriu fame Vishal is also the producer of the film. Along with Vishal and Shraddha Srinath, Regina Cassandra, Srushti Dange, Manobala, and Robo Shankar are also part of the Chakra cast. Chakra has been directed by debutant M S Anandan and the film will be distributed by B4U and Grandmaster.

