Vishal Krishna Reddy Pays Green Tribute To Puneeth Rajkumar; Plants Saplings

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise has shocked everyone from the members of the film fraternity as well as his fans and followers. The actor breathed his last on October 29 and is survived by his wife, Ashwini Revanth, and two daughters, Drithi and Vandhitha. Many celebs from the entertainment industry paid tribute and sent their heartfelt condolences to the star. Now, actor Vishal Krishna Reddy has planted a sapling and dedicated it to Puneeth Rajkumar.

Puneeth Rajkumar was 46 when he passed away due to a cardiac arrest. In his memory, actor Vishal Krishna Reddy has planted a sapling in the close friend and late actor's name, reported The New Indian Express. Actor Vishal was accompanied by Arya and actor Mirnalini Ravi in Hyderabad in order to promote their forthcoming film, Enemy. The stars planted plants in the Hitex premises as part of the Green India Challenge.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, Vishal Krishna Reddy posted a snap where he can be seen planting a sapling. He wrote, "Happy to be part of the #GreenIndiaChallenge Let’s plant as many #Trees as possible, GB[sic]." Vishal participated in a sapling plantation drive as a part of the Green India Challenge initiative which is launched by Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar in Telangana.

Fondly known as 'Power star,' Puneeth was reportedly taken to the hospital after complaining of chest problems. Vikram hospital has released an official statement announcing Puneeth's death. The late actor's fans have also expressed shock and sadness over his untimely demise. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin called it a 'personal loss.' Several other celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Indrajit Lankesh, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, SS Rajamouli, Dhanush, Jr NTR, Pooja Hegde, and many more expressed their sadness over his demise.

Following the footsteps of his father, Dr Rajkumar, the late actor has also donated his eyes. Rajkumar's eyes have been collected and will be preserved in the eye bank. His eyes will soon be transplanted to the needy according to the list. The initiative was originally started by Puneeth's father, Dr Rajkumar who was a cultural icon of the Kannada film industry.

