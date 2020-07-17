Vishal Film Factory On Fraudulent Ex-accountant: 'She Is Not Connected To Us Any More'

Vishal's film production company, Vishal Film Factory, recently shared that they have broken all ties with ex-accountant Ramya. Vishal Film Factory warned people of Ramya's fraudulent behaviour and said, "It is therefore advised that anyone dealing with Mrs Ramya henceforth will be doing at your own risk and she is not connected to 'Vishal Film Factory' anymore." (sic) Meanwhile, Vishal Film Factory lodged an official complaint against Ramya at Virugambakkam police station.

Check out the post

General Notice !! pic.twitter.com/M9yXRcDCxq — Vishal Film Factory (@VffVishal) July 16, 2020

Also Read | Mysskin Says Vishal Is Like His 'younger Brother', Adds That He Misses Him A Lot

Vishal Film Factory breaks all ties with fraudulent ex-accountant

A few days ago, Vishal Film Factory's manager Hari had accused accountant Ramya of swindling Rs 45 lakhs from the company's bank account. Vishal Film Factory registered an official complaint against the ex-accountant. However, Ramya in an old interview with an online portal revealed that she is falsely accused.

Instead, Ramya blamed Vishal and his manager for attacking her family. She said that Vishal and his manager (Vishal Film Factory) are threatening her by sending goons to her house. She exclaimed Vishal's manager also tried to sabotage her brother's career by creating a scene at his workplace.

Also Read | 'Thupparivaalan 2' First Look Revealed By Vishal Amidst Controversies; See Here

Vishal to contest for Tamil Film Producers Council's election?

The Tamil Film Producers Council's election was supposed to be held in April 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the elections, reportedly. are shifted to September 2020. According to a media report, Vishal is planning to contest the September election of Tamil Film Producers Council. But neither the actor nor the Tamil Film Producers Council confirmed the news. Besides Vishal, reports have it that producer and distributer T. Siva and team, and Thenandal Studio Limited's head Rama Narayanan Murali would also contest in the election.

Also Read | Vishal's Production House Manager's Car Damaged Outside His Residence, Complaint Lodged

Meanwhile, Vishal Film Factory is a film production and distribution company founded by Kollywood actor Vishal in 2013. Vishal Film Factory has produced movies like Sandakozhi 2 (2018), Irumbu Thirai (2018), Thupparivaalan (2017) among others. The production currently has two projects on the floor namely Thupparivaalan 2 and Chakra. Both the movies feature Vishal in the lead. While Chakra is ready to hit the marquee, Thupparivaalan 2 is reported to be in post-production.

Also Read | 'Chakra' Trailer Prelude Is Gripping And Promises To Be A Chilling Crime-thriller; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.