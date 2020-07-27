Vishal On Fighting COVID-19: "Whatever Circumstances Are, Don't Panic And Be Brave"

Vishal, last seen in Sundar C's Action, recently revealed that he and his manager Hari had COVID-19 symptoms after his father GK Reddy tested coronavirus positive. Vishal disclosed in a video that he took Ayurvedic medicine that his doctor suggested and took homeopathic treatment for coronavirus, and was better in a week. Vishal further said that currently he and his father are out of danger, and are waiting to begin work.

Vishal, besides talking about his fight with COVID-19, also asked everyone to be brave and strong mentally. He said, "The first thing is not to fear, be confident, and mentally strong." Vishal lastly exclaimed that he is not advocating or promoting a doctor but is sharing his experience with everyone.

Check out the video:

Also Read | Nevada Reports 1,018 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 More Deaths

Vishal, who has been away from social media for some time now on Saturday revealed that his father was tested COVID-19 positive. He said, " Yes it’s True, my Dad was tested Positive, by helping him I had the same symptoms of High Temperature, Cold, Cough & was the same for my Manager. All of us took Ayurvedic Medicine & were out of Danger in a week’s time. We are now Hale & Healthy. Happy to Share this....GB. "(sic) Following his tweet, Vishal shared the video revealing how he and his family fought coronavirus.

Also Read | Mel Gibson Was Hospitalised For A Week After Contracting The Novel Coronavirus

Vishal's forthcoming movie Chakra's post-production work began earlier last month. The movie, starring Vishal, Shraddha Srinath, and Regina Cassandra in the lead, is touted to be a thriller. The MS Anandan will simultaneously release in all South Indian languages. The trailer of the Vishal and Shraddha Srinath starrer was recently released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Anubhav Sinha To Produce Anthology Based On COVID-19 Pandemic; Shares Details

Vishal to make his directorial debut soon

Vishal will be making his directorial debut with the sequel of his 2017 hit movie Thupparivalan. Initially, the Vishal starrer was helmed by Mysskin, who incidentally also directed the first part. However, Mysskin and Vishal had a rift owing to the exceeding budget of Thupparivalan 2, which led to the former walking out of the film.

After Mysskin's exit, Vishal took over control of the project. The forthcoming movie will see Vishal reprising his role as the detective Kanniyan Poongundran. Thupparivalan 2 also features actors like Vishal, Prasanna, Lovely Singh, Nassar, Gautami and Rahman in the prominent roles. The forthcoming movie is expected to hit the marquee soon.

Also Read | Caught Between COVID-19 & Sea Erosion, Kerala Student Writes To President For Help

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.