'Actual Reason For Branching Out Unclear,' Says Vishal On New Producers' Body Formation

Vishal, who has been the president of the Tamil Nadu Producers' Council (TNPC) for the past three years, in an exclusive interaction with Deccan Chronicle, said that the actual reason for forming a new producers association is still unclear. He further added that going by Bharathiraja's (President of new producers' body in Kollywood) statement it seems like the incapability of the ad-hoc appointed by the Tamil Nadu state government has led to the formation of new producers' association. Further in the interview, Vishal talked about the confusion that will be created due to two producers' council in Kollywood.

Vishal on New Producers' body in Kollywood

Vishal, who is a producer himself, revealed that two producers' body would create confusion among fellow distributors, filmmakers, and producers, who would find it hard to understand the organisational structure of two different film bodies. Vishal further added that due to an array of film bodies, Kollywood filmmakers faced several difficulties in the past. And with the formation of a new film body, the problem might get fuelled.

Bharathiraja forms new producers' body in Kollywood

On August 3, filmmaker Bharathiraja formed a new producers' body in Kollywood. In a statement Bharathiraja shared online, he claimed that the new producers' body is formed to find answers to pressing issues pertaining to the future of films. He made it clear that the new producers' association does not aim to incite or divide the association. Here's Bharathiraja's statement:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vishal's will be next seen in Chakra. The movie, starring Vishal, Shraddha Srinath, and Regina Cassandra in the lead, is touted to be a thriller. The MS Anandan will simultaneously release in all South Indian languages. The trailer of the Vishal and Shraddha Srinath starrer was recently released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Vishal to make his directorial debut soon

Vishal will be making his directorial debut with the sequel of his 2017 hit movie Thupparivalan. Initially, the Vishal starrer was helmed by Mysskin, who incidentally also directed the first part. However, Mysskin and Vishal had a rift owing to the exceeding budget of Thupparivalan 2, which led to the former walking out of the film.

After Mysskin's exit, Vishal took over control of the project. The forthcoming movie will see Vishal reprising his role as the detective Kanniyan Poongundran. Thupparivalan 2 also features actors like Vishal, Prasanna, Lovely Singh, Nassar, Gautami and Rahman in the prominent roles. The forthcoming movie is expected to hit the marquee soon.

