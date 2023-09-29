Tamil actor Vishal came out with a video on Friday, accusing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) of corruption. In a now-viral clip, he stated that he had to pay the mediator, allegedly Menaga, from the censor board to get the film certification for the Hindi version of his recent release Mark Antony. The actor spoke to Republic Media Network explaining why he chose to come out with the truth now.

3 things you need to know

Vishal said he bribed the CBFC with ₹6.5 lakh so that Hindi version of Mark Antony gets cleared.

An immediate probe into the matter was ordered by the government authorities.

CBFC also issued a statement addressing the allegations and hinted at the involvement of a third party.

Vishal reveals why he shared the truth

In a conversation with Republic Media Network, Vishal was asked about the reason behind coming out with the truth even after admitting that he offered a bribe to the alleged CBFC official. The actor said, “I wanted to bring out the truth. I have never faced this kind of a situation in my career where I have to pay for the certification of my film because it just goes through the normal process but when we applied for certification for the Hindi version of Mark Antony, we had to undergo a situation wherein we were told that ₹6.5 lakh is the price that we should pay since we went a little late.”

Vishal further revealed that his team was told that it was past the deadline for acquiring the film certificate for their movie through the right channel. That’s why even though they were not happy, they had to pay extra money to release their film on time. He stated, “Keeping in mind the release that is September 20 we were forced to face the situation wherein a person, a lady who goes by the name Menaganga in the office is saying that the price tag is ₹6.5 lakh if you want to certificate by evening. So my person called me and he said that this is the situation otherwise there's no possibility of getting it immediately. This is how it happens over here. So I told them I needed some time out because I've never faced a situation like this and ₹6.5 lakh is no mean money I will have to arrange it.”

(The official poster of Mark Antony | Image: X)

The actor revealed he waited till the release of their film to expose the truth. “We don't have this practice of recording conversations, but we did record the entire conversation with that lady and she had explained in detail which can be decoded in Hindi also. She had spoken in Tamil saying that you should have come you would have actually gotten a reduction of two and a flex for four legs because I went on to release the film and then it was time for me to release the actual act of corruption,” he alleged.

Vishal’s stance on third-party mediators

Earlier today, CBFC released a statement that said that one should not go to third-party mediators to get the film certification, hinting that people outside of the organisers were involved in the issue.

When asked about his take on this, Vishal said, “I might as well pay her next time and get my certificate. This is not my school certificate or community certificate. This is a CBFC certificate. So if they claim that that person does not belong to CBFC, how did she even manage to get me the certificate signed, duly signed by the officers? Because in the conversation she said the money we gave and goes all the way up the ladder."

(Vishal said people in senior position in CBFC is involved in corruption | Image: File Photo)

“She didn't mention names but it’s a government office and a government office definitely has only government people working there. You can't allow outsiders to just do about your shady deals out there. I don't buy that fact,” he added.

Vishal concluded by saying that if CBFC is not taking responsibility for this, people from the industry should just go to the woman who can arrange the film certificate in a day. “At the end of the day, I got my certificate. If they wash their hands off from that particular person then I would suggest for other producers in the future to get in touch with that particular person because she's able to get it in one day. That's for everyone to see. That's the evidence,” he concluded.