Vishal Urges Fans To Not Fear If They Test COVID Positive, Shares Recovery Experience

South Indian movie star Vishal was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. Both the actor and his father tested positive for the virus and were quarantined. However, it seems like Vishal has already recovered from the virus. He took to social media to reveal that he got better within a week. Now, Vishal has shared a video in which he asked fans to not be afraid if they test positive for COVID-19.

Vishal encourages fans to not be afraid of testing positive for COVID-19

Also Read | Swastika Mukherjee Refutes Rumours Of Sushant Singh Rajput Misbehaving With Sanjana Sanghi

Taking to social media, Vishal shared a video in which he asked his fans to not fear is theit COVID-19 test comes positive. He also shared more tips on how he recovered from the virus. Vishal added that he was not advocating for or against any medications and that he was only sharing these details to help other people.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Thanks 'tigerians' For Love After Mother's 'hands Off' To Kashyap On Nepotism

I have shared many Tweets on my Movies & several Social Causes, but this one is something very important according to me...



I decided that it is important to share this experience of mine on the basis of Humanity....GBhttps://t.co/urWPdC2bDP#NoFear #StayStrong #BeatCOVID pic.twitter.com/2SzUhVRAT0 — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) July 26, 2020

In the video, Vishal stated that he got the same symptoms as his father when he was taking care of him. He got temperature above 100-103, cold and cough the very next day. The actor revealed that even his manager, Hari, got the same symptoms. Vishal then stated that he and his family then took Ayurvedic and homoeopathy medicines. After taking the medication, their temperature and symptoms reduced within four days.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma's Throwback To The "time When Someone Touching Your Face Was Relaxing"

Moreover, Vishal added that he was perfectly fine within a week's time. He also revealed that he took medication and self quarantined. Vishal mentioned that no one else got infected from them and he also asked his fans to stay indoors during the pandemic. He also claimed that there was nothing to fear and asked people to be strong and confident.

On the work front, Vishal's upcoming movie Chakra is currently in post-production stage. Alongside Vishal, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra in lead roles. The movie is going to be a thriller and is directed by MS Anandan. The trailer for the film was released recently. Moreover, Vishal is also planning to make his directorial debut in the coming year. The actor will helm the sequel to his 2017 hit film Thupparivalan.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff’s Birthday Wishes For Kriti Sanon In 'Heropanti' Style Is Just Unmissable

[Promo from Vishal Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.