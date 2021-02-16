Vishal Unveils First Look Of Upcoming Action-thriller 'Chakra' With 'official Sneak-peek'

On February 15, 2021, Kollywood actor Vishal took to his official Twitter handle and unveiled the first look of his much-awaited Tamil flick Chakra. Several days back, the filmmakers too dropped the trailer of the film and now the actor himself has announced the release date of the action thriller drama which happens to be February 19, 2021. The actor shared the sneak-peek into the film in two regional languages- Tamil and Telugu. Take a look at his tweet below.

Vishal shares the first look of Chakra

Chakra sneak peek begins with a man yelling and beating up a security guard, when in the middle of this, Vishal jumps and handles the situation. Produced by Vishal Film Factory, the teaser shows Vishal essaying the role of a military officer fighting against cybercrime. Alongside Vishal, the Chakra cast also includes Shraddha Srinath, who plays a police officer, and Regina Cassandra can be seen as an antagonist in the upcoming action thriller.

The film is a sequel to Vishal’s earlier released action thriller drama Irumbu Thirai, which was released in the year 2018. After the film became a box-office hit, the rumours about the sequel surfaced on the internet. Many fans speculated that the title of the sequel to be Irumbu Thirai 2, as the genre of the flick was similar to the former one.

Helmed by MS Anandan, the film went on floors in mid-November and since then the fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. The film will hit the theatres on February 19 in several regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Earlier, it was rumoured that the film will be released on the OTT platform, but the announcement from the filmmakers and the actor has cleared the rumours.

As soon as the first look was shared by the actor, his fans expressed their excitement for the release of the film on their respective Twitter handles. Several of them reposted the teaser and dropped red hearts in the caption. Have a look at their tweets below.

Sir Super 👌👌👌👌👌



Chinna Scene A Super ❤️



Movie Kuda Baguntundi Ani A Deavunnni Manaspoorthigaa Korukuntunnamu ❤️



Waiting 😎



And

All The best From @RaviTeja_offl #RaviTeja anna Fans ❤️#Chakra #Khiladi #Krack — Raviteja CULTS (@RavitejaCULTS) February 15, 2021

Message on point anna 👌🏻👏🏻 increased more curiosity towards the movie 😍 really a bold sneak peak 🔥

hope #Abhimanyudu result repeats again ✨ #Chakra #ChakraFromFeb19 — Yashwanth (@YashwanthIam) February 15, 2021

Just watched d Sneak Peek,m speechless dis movie is a REVOLUTION it wil 4 sure leave a strong emotion in every youngster's heart.There r a lot of actors in our country bt i must say UR AURA is SUPER SPECIAL 'Vish' &UR choice of movies r too UNIQUE loads of luv keep inspiring 💕🤗 — Riya.Rajan (@RiyasVish) February 15, 2021

Image Source: A still from Chakra trailer

