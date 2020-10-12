Actor Vishal Wraps Up Shoot Of 'Chakra', Shares Glimpses From Last Day Of Shooting

Actor Vishal wrapped up the shooting of his forthcoming movie Chakra on Saturday, October 10, 2020. The actor shared glimpses from the last day of the shoot online. The movie that also stars actors Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra in the lead is a crime-thriller. Chakra directed by debutant MS Anandan will soon enter post-production. The makers are reportedly planning to skip a theatrical release and directly release the movie on the OTT platform during Diwali this year.

Chakra, starring Vishal, Shraddha Srinath, Regina Cassandra in the lead, narrates the tale of an investigating officer who is on a hunt of a notorious criminal who has stolen the prestigious Ashok Chakra award from a decorated Military officer. The movie written and directed by MS Anandan marks his directorial debut. A few months ago, Chakra's trailer was released amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Chakra's cinematography is handled by Rajini Murugan (2016) fame. The music of the Vishal starrer is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and the editing is done by Thiyagu. Chakra is bankrolled by Vishal under his production banner.

Chakra was recently embroiled in a legal tussle after R Ravindran of Trident Arts submitted a petition in Madras HC against the OTT release of the film. However, Madras HC reportedly dismissed Trident Arts' plea and passed a decision in favour of Vishal. According to a report published on The Hindu, Advocate Krishna Ravindran, who represented Vishal in Madras HC, quashed all the claims put forth by producer R Ravindran and accused the producer of attempting to blackmail Vishal by filing the case.

What's next for Vishal on the work front?

Vishal will be next seen in the sequel of his 2017 hit movie Thupparivaalan. The film, starring Vishal and Prasanna in the lead, narrates the tale of a private detective and his chronicles with crime and investigation. The sequel also features Rahman, Munna Simon, Caitlin Taylor, Adithya Menon, among others in prominent roles. Interestingly, Vishal will make his directorial debut with the sequel.

Besides the upcomer, Vishal has an array of movies at different stages of production. Vishal has Anand Shankar's untitled film with Arya, and Cheran's Paarasiga Raja in the pipeline. Both the above-mentioned films are currently in pre-production.

