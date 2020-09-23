Madras HC Summons Actor Vishal After Petition Restraining 'Chakra's' OTT Release

Madras High on Tuesday, September 22, court sent returnable notices to actor Vishal and director MS Anandan over a case filed by production banner Trident Arts restraining Tamil movie Chakra's OTT release. According to a report published on The Hindu, Justice N Satish Kumar has decided to hear Vishal and the director's statements before he passes an interim order on the plea submitted by Trident Arts. Vishal and MS Anandan are yet to respond to the HC's notice.

Trident Arts files a petition against Chakra's OTT release

Trident Arts, production and distribution company, in a plea submitted to Madras HC, claimed that actor Vishal owes them Rs 8 crores- the losses they incurred due to their previous film, Action. Trident Arts further claimed that Vishal and Tamannaah starrer Action was initially planned on a smaller budget. However, Vishal persuaded them to increase the production cost to Rs 44 crores. He also promised to pay the shortage if the movie does not make Rs 20 crores from its theatrical release.

According to The Hindu's report, Action could not collect the desired box office collection. It allegedly collected Rs 7.7 crore in Tamil Nadu and Rs 4 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Since there was a shortage of Rs 8.29 crores in the expected collection, Trident Arts and Vishal agreed to work on a film together.

The movie, starring Vishal, and produced by Trident Arts, was supposed to be directed by MS Anandan. The filmmaker had reportedly entered into a director engagement agreement with Trident Arts. However, due to the pandemic, the film was put on hold.

Trident Arts in the plea claimed that the script of Chakra and the movie Vishal and MS Anandan committed to them were the same. However, the film is produced through someone else, it alleged. So, Trident Arts requested the court to stay Chakra movie's OTT release until the dispute is resolved and the actor agrees to pay Rs 8.29 crores. For the past few weeks, there has been a buzz that Chakra, starring Vishal, Shraddha Srinath, and Regina Cassandra in the lead, will soon premiere on a streaming platform. Chakra is supposed to release on Diwali 2020.

