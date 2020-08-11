'Maintain Distance And Take Good Care': Vishal's Father GK Reddy On Fighting COVID-19

Famous journalist and Kollywood actor Vishal's father GK Reddy shared his experience of combating the coronavirus on Friday, August 7. He said, "Maintain distance, take good care, and have quality food". GK Reddy also asked people to be empathetic towards their family members, especially elders. GK Reddy tested COVID-19 positive a few weeks ago and was under home quarantine for the past few days. The 82-year-old journalist tackled coronavirus bravely and recovered from it.

Check out GK Reddy's video:

Vishal was by my side, says GK Reddy

GK Reddy, who has recovered from COVID-19, revealed that Vishal (son) took good care of him while he was on home quarantine. GK Reddy said that Vishal took care of his nutrition and medicines, and was a pillar of strength while fighting through the coronavirus. He also disclosed that he was unaware that Vishal was diagnosed with COVID-19 for the longest time. Incidentally, actor Vishal was also infected with the coronavirus while taking care of his father. However, Vishal and GK Reddy have now recovered from COVID-19.

Yes it’s True, my Dad was tested Positive, by helping him I had the same symptoms of High Temperature, Cold, Cough & was the same for my Manager.



All of us took Ayurvedic Medicine & were out of Danger in a week’s time. We are now Hale & Healthy.



Happy to Share this....GB — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) July 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Vishal is awaiting the release of his multi-lingual film Chakra. The movie, starring Vishal, Shraddha Srinath, and Regina Cassandra in the lead, is touted to be a thriller. The MS Anandan will simultaneously release in all South Indian languages. The trailer of the movie was recently released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Vishal to make his directorial debut soon

Vishal will soon make his directorial debut. He will be helming the sequel of his 2017 hit movie Thupparivalan. Initially, the film was directed by Mysskin but, reportedly, due to jibe with Vishal, the director walked out of the film. Thus, Vishal was forced to take the baton on.

The forthcoming movie will see Vishal reprising his role as the detective Kanniyan Poongundran. Thupparivalan 2 also features actors like Vishal, Prasanna, Lovely Singh, Nassar, Gautami, and Rahman in the prominent roles. The forthcoming movie is expected to hit the marquee soon.

