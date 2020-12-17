Vishal's First Look From 'Enemy' Released; Director Anand Shankar Shares The Poster

South Indian actor Vishal and Arya recently announced that they are coming back together after nine years. They will be next seen in Anand Shankar's Tamil action-thriller movie Enemy. The director took to his Twitter account to share the first look of the movie.

Vishal's look from Enemy

Director Anand Shankar took to his Twitter to share Vishal's look from Enemy. In the poster, Vishal is seen holding a rifle gun and the backdrop appears to be of a tunnel. The picture is in monochrome and has a smokey effect. Have a look at the photo.

Enemy will mark Anand's fourth directorial project. His last movie was with Vijay Deverakonda named NOTA. The movie will also feature Mirnalini Ravi in the female lead whereas Prakash Raj will play a crucial role in the movie. Earlier Vishal tweeted about the movie and how he is excited to be working with his best friend, Arya.

In the tweet, he mentioned, "It's final. My best friend@arya_offl is now my "ENEMY".We have no choice, except to fight it out in a battle of epic proportion. gonna be good. GB"

Both actors are very excited to work together after a gap of nine years. As soon as the poster released, Vishal took to his Twitter to address Arya and their friendship. He retweeted the poster and wrote, " Dear enemy @arya_offl. U r no longer my best friend. Wait till u face the 1st punch on 22nd. Am gonna make sure u r my worst enemy. Lol" To which, Arya replied, "Dai ... u first wake up and come for shoot on 22nd" Have a look.

Dai ... u first wake up and come for shoot on 22nd 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😅😅😅 https://t.co/ZamGY8dEdZ — Arya (@arya_offl) December 17, 2020

On the Work Front

Arya is currently prepping up for his last schedule with actor Kalai for their next project with Ranjith. He is also awaiting the release of movie Teddy, which is a children's film. It is directed by Sakthi Soundarajan and features Arya's wife Sayyeshaa as well. On the other hand, Vishal will be next seen in Tamil action film, Chakra.

Directed by debutant MS Anandan, the movie might skip theatrical release and directly release on OTT platform. The film also features Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra and is based on cyber-crime. Watch the trailer of the movie here:

