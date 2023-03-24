Vishnu Manchu, Brother Manoj Manchu Get Into A Physical Fight Amid Family Feud

The differences in the Manchu family are out in the open. The reports of the tiff between the Manchu Mohan Babu's children, half-brothers Manoj Manchu and Vishnu Manchu have been doing the rounds on the internet for a long time now. Recently, Manoj took to social media and shared a video in which the half-brothers fought.

In the clip, Vishnu seemingly charged at Manoj as he recorded the video. The latter's voice could be heard in the background. He said that Vishnu broke into his house and physically assaulted his family members, relatives and friends. He said, "He is breaking into houses and beating our relatives and friends... this is the situation."

A video has surfaced online wherein Vishnu could be seen jumping on someone while two people stopped him. Reportedly, he attacked a man named Sarathi who is said to be a relative of Mohan Babu. However, the video has been deleted now. As per the reports, Vishnu Manchu and his family didn't like Manoj Manchu getting married to Bhuma Mounika in his 2nd marriage

Manchu brothers' father Mohan Babu reacts

After the ugly verbal spat, Manoj Manchu and Vishnu Manchu's father Mohan Babu reacted to it. It is reported that Mohan Babu asked his son Manoj to delete the video as he didn't want his family matters to go public.

During a media interaction, Mohan Babu stated that it's normal to have quarrels between brothers and sisters. He further said that all this anger is pointless. He said that he is trying to strike a balance in the family.

Some on social media are calling the fight a promotional video.