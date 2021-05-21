Vishnu Manchu Shares A Series Of Photos With 'OG Gangsters' Rajnikanth And Mohan Babu

On May 21, South Indian actor Vishnu Manchu took to his Twitter to treat his fans with a series of pictures with superstar Rajnikanth and his father Mohan Babu. He has called these veteran actors the 'OG gangsters'. The three of them are stylishly posing for the camera.

Vishnu Manchu with the 'OG gangsters'

In the pictures, Vishnu Manchu is wearing a white teeshirt and a pair of black jeans whereas Rajnikanth and Mohan Babu are donning white kurtas. The trio is smiling for the camera. In the caption of the post, it was written, "The OGs. Original Gangsters! @rajinikanth @themohanbabu and then goofy Vishnu Manchu".

As soon as the tweet was shared, netizens rushed in to comment on it. Many have showered love on Rajnikanth calling him the 'Thalaiva' while another has called them 'true inspirations'. One of them also suggested that a movie should be made where Rajnikanth plays the hero and Mohan Babu the villain and it would make a thrilling plot. See their reactions and tweets below.

If Rajni-Hero Villain-Mohanbabu That movie will be lit✍️🔥 — RAJINIKANTH FANS ONLINE CLUB✨ (@RRfoc) May 21, 2021

True Inspiration Legend's 👍 — #DandD #DoubleDose (@ItsManchu) May 21, 2021

Thalaivar swag. — ThisIsFisherA1 (@thisisfishera1) May 21, 2021

Thalaivaa rajini sir🔥 — sk reddy (@Shivambfan224) May 21, 2021

One and only rajini sir 💝 — Ram charan🔥 (@Jeevan84998743) May 21, 2021

Rajnikanth's latest movie Annaatthe update

Annaatthe is one of the highly anticipated movies of Rajnikanth. The film was set to release this year but due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the release was pushed ahead. In what comes as the latest development about the film, Tamil actor George Maryan, who plays a pivotal role in the movie has finished shooting his parts. He took to Twitter to share a picture with the Enthiran actor. In the caption, he wrote, "I finished my parts for the film. Thanks to Rajini Aiya and Director Siva Sir". He also mentioned that the film has come off well so far.

More about Annaatthe

This action drama film is helmed by Siva who has previously directed Viswasam and Daruvu. The movie is produced under the Sun Pictures banner. The ensemble cast of this film includes some of the prominent actors of the south Indian film industry. The cast includes Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Vela Ramamoorthy. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has also been roped in to play a pivotal role as well. D Imman has composed the music for this film. The cinematography department is being handled by Vetri and Ruben. The new release date of the film has not been announced yet.

Image: Vishnu Manchu Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.