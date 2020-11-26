Vishnu Manchu Shares Picture With Daughter Ayra, Says He Is A 'Gentleman Beast' Around Her

Vishnu Manchu has been inspired by The Rock as he uploads a picture with daughter Ayra Manchu. The actor is tightly holding his baby girl and smiles as he looks at her, while Ayra looks straight at the camera. Alongside, he has written a message in the caption about being a ‘gentleman’, read along to know more.

Vishnu Manchu’s photo with daughter Ayra

Vishnu Manchu took to his Instagram yesterday on November 26, as he uploaded an adorable picture with his daughter Ayra. The actor held his daughter close, looked at her and smiles in the picture as he says the picture is inspired by The Rock, who had recently posted a similar picture with his daughter. The actor in his caption wrote how he is a ‘Gentleman Beast’ around his daughter.

The caption read, “My friends call me a Beast, which I am. But with this little one, I am a Gentleman Beast. Working it out for D&D. Thank you @therock for inspiring me to take this pic.” The picture has over 27k likes so far and a huge number of comments by the actor’s fans and followers. Fans have dropped heart emojis on the comments and a lot of them have called the picture ‘cute’, have a look at the comments.

On the work front

Vishnu Machu is preparing for D&D these days, which was just announced a few days earlier on November 23, which is also Manchu’s birthday. The actor took to his social media’s and shared the poster of D&D which is short for Double Dose and is the sequel to the 2007 movie Dhee.

This marks the second project together of actor Vishnu Manchu and director Sreenu Vaitla. In his Instagram post sharing the poster of the movie, Manchu wrote, “Dhee one of the fav film for thousands of movie lovers. This film was a game-changer for the entire cast and crew. It gave wave to a whole new slate of movies at that time. What could be better than Dhee?”.

