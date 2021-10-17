Vishnu Manchu Sworn In As MAA President; Veterans Express Support

Vishnu Manchu took oath as the President of the Telugu film industry's Movie Artists Association (MAA). Good wishes poured in for him from some of the veterans of the film industry.

Vishnu Manchu beat veteran actor Prakash Raj in an intensely fought election for the post of MAA President. There were some heated exchanges between both the factions in month-long campaigning for the polls.

Vishnu Manchu takes oath as MAA President

Actor Naresh dropped pictures from the swearing-in ceremony. Vishnu Manchu's father, veteran actor Mohan Babu was present at the ceremony. All the members of the newly elected team could be seen posing enthusiastically for the pictures.

"Maa has shined in the last term and will glitter in this term," wrote Naresh. He conveyed his gratitude to the members of MAA and the Twiteratti for their 'love and support.' He promised that they keep up their words.

Maa election wz a referendum on 2 points. 1 my term- Maa masakaparindha? Merugaindha? 2 Is vishnu Manchu da right president or not? .Da verdict is clear. Tq you all fr landslide victory. V jst want to build Maa. Let’s all work as a family pls @iVishnuManchu @LakshmiManchu pic.twitter.com/X4GF2TkLWv — H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) October 12, 2021

Among those to extend good wishes was Malayalam legend Mohanlal. Vishnu shared a video of the veteran conveying his good wishes and wrote that it came from the 'superstar himself'.

He also teased the appearance of another veteran. Posting a video of a person sitting on the stage at the event. The person was none other than actor-politician Pawan Kalyan.

Can you guess whose at the end of the video? 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/FJyMiWRA2T — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) October 17, 2021

Previously, another veteran actor-politician Chiranjeevi, who is Pawan Kalyan, had wished Vishnu on his victory

He had then tweeted, "Hearty Congratulations to the new President of MAA @iVishnuManchu Exec. Vice President @actorsrikanth & each and every winner of the New Body of our MAA family# #movieartistsassociation". Veteran film producer Rockline Venkatesh too extended his good wishes.

Another veteran he thanked after his victory was Nandamuri Balakrishna. "'Thank you to Bala anna for his support. Met and expressed my gratitude. He also assured that he will always be there for MAA and advised me to concentrate on bringing the MAA family together; which is my agenda right now," Vishnu Manchu had then tweeted.

Vishnu Manchu received 380 votes in all and beat Prakash Raj by 106 votes in the elections held at the Jubilee Hills Public School in Hyderabad.

"I'm humbled by the love and support my film fraternity has shown to me," The actor-producer had written after his victory.