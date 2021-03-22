Vishnu Vishal & Badminton Player Jwala Gutta To Get Married Soon, Confirms Actor

Vishnu Vishal is all set for the release of his upcoming film, Aranya, in which he will be sharing the screen with Rana Daggubati. At the pre-release event of the film, the actor confirmed that he will be getting married soon. He also stated at the event that he is thankful for the unconditional love his fiancée, Jwala Gutta, has given him.

At the pre-release event, Vishnu admitted that he is going to become a Telugu allude (son-in-law) now. He also revealed that he “extremely happy about it” and mentioned that he will announce the wedding date soon. At the event, he said, “We are going to tie the knot real soon and I am going to become a Telugu alludu (son-in-law) now. I am extremely happy about it. I will announce the wedding date soon”.

Vishnu Vishal proposed to Jwala back in September

Vishnu also mentioned, "I want to thank Jwala. She was of huge support while shooting this film as she was there for me throughout." Vishu Vishal has been dating badminton player Jwala Gutta for a few years now. Back in September 2020, the actor had proposed to her on her birthday and shared images with her on her birthday. He had also revealed that he had arranged for the ring in the middle of the night. Check out the post of the same below.

The future Vishnu Vishal's wife, Jwala Gutta, is 37 years of ag and she is an Indian professional Badminton player. She represented India at international events in both mixed and women's doubles.

Haathi Mere Saathi cast and Aranya movie's release

Vishnu Vishal will soon be seen in Aranya. The movie is called Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi, Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu. The cast includes Rana Daggubati in the role of Bandev, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Arundhati, Zoya Hussain and Pulkit Samrat in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Prabhu Solomon and will hit the big screens on March 26th, 2021. The movie will release in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and is the first trilingual film of 2021.