Vishnu Vishal And Girlfriend Jwala Gutta Enjoy A Blissful Vacay In Maldives; See Pics

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta are having a blast at their Maldives vacation and have been constantly posting glimpses of their stunning looks on social media. The duo shared a variety of pictures on Instagram showcasing their sizzling beach looks and as the fans came across their vacation photos, they began commenting on how ‘fabulous’ and ‘lovely’ they looked in the photos.

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta’s Maldives vacay

Vishnu Vishal recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this blissful photo of him with his girlfriend Jwala Gutta in which they both can be seen clicking a selfie with a vast sea behind them. In the photo, Vishnu Vishal can be seen wearing a cool black tank top with a pair of snazzy sunglasses while Jwala can be seen with a gleeful smile wearing a floral dress.

In the caption, he stated ‘dance in the rain’, ‘cherish the moment’ and ‘ignore the pain’ and tagged his travel buddy, Jwala Gutta in the post. All the fans were thrilled to see the couple and took to Vishnu Vishal’s Instagram to compliment on how superb they looked together. Many others added how much they loved them and stated how they were their favourite couple. Some of the fans even urged Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta to get married as soon as possible while the rest of all dropped in heart and fire symbols to depict how lovely and hot they both looked in the photo. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Vishnu Vishal’s Instagram.



Jwala Gutta took to her Instagram handle and posted this photo of her in her stunning beach attire and can be seen enjoying a mesmerizing view of the sea while relaxing at the resort. In the caption, she asked everyone to take a break and enjoy the view and then added a sea waves symbol in the end.

Vishnu Vishal also shared his beach look and flaunted his spectacular body with all his fans. In the photo, he can be seen wearing his blue swimming shorts and posing for the camera while standing in the pool. He captioned his post with some rhythmic lines stating ‘dance with the waves, move with the sea, let the rhythm of the water, set your soul free’.(sic)

