Vishnu Vishal & Jwala Gutta Announce The Date They'll Get #JWALAVISHED, See Wedding Card

After reports flooded social media in March 2021 that the couple Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta would get married soon, it's now official. The actor has now officially announced their wedding date on social media with a card reveal. Here's when it is happening.

When are Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal getting married?

As per the social media post from Vishnu Vishal's Instagram handle, the duo will tie the knot on April 22. The event is expected to be a private affair with limited guests. Congratulations from their fans have already flooded social media.

When did Vishnu Vishal's wife-to-be first met him? A look at Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal's relationship timeline

The couple first met a few years before and first made their official on January 1, 2020. Vishnu Vishal's wife-to-be, Jwala, had then shared their engagement news on her September 7, 2020 via her Twitter profile. The actor had proposed to her on her 37th birthday and they are now getting married about 7 months later.

