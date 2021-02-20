Vishnu Vishal Welcomes Indrajith Sukumaran To 'Mohandas' Team

South Indian actor Vishnu Vishal recently took to special media to make a major announcement regarding the film Mohandas. He informed the audience that Mollywood actor Indrajith Sukumaran has joined the cast of Mohandas and will be seen playing a crucial role in the film. He has put up the first look poster and has mentioned in the caption that his presence makes the film even more special for everyone. Fans have flooded the comments section with excited comments as they love Indrajith and have been eagerly waiting for Mohandas to hit the theatres.

Vishnu Vishal welcomes Indrajith on board

Vishnu Vishal starrer Mohandas is one of the most anticipated films of 2021 and the film is currently in the production stage. Actor Vishnu recently added a new poster of the film while welcoming Indrajith Sukumaran on board. He indicated through the tweet that his character will have a mysterious side and will be somehow related to a major crime scene in the film.

In the poster shared, a picture of Indrajit Sukumaran has been kept on a wooden table while a blood-covered hammer rests on top of it. The place has been covered in stains, indicating that it is a picture from a crime scene, which forms a major part of the film. Indrajith can also be seen wearing a mysterious smile in the picture while he looks at the camera intensely. The small note on top of the movie title also welcomes the actor into the Mohandas team.

In the caption for the post, Vishnu Vishal has mentioned that he is super happy to have Indrajith Sukumaran on the team and his presence is expected to make a lot of positive change in the film. He has also added a few heart-warming emoticons to express his thoughts better. Have a look at the tweet here.

In the comments section of the post, people have expressed how excited they are for the upcoming film. They have welcomed Indrajith and have explained how eagerly they are waiting to witness his work. Have a look at a few comments.

@Mohandas221 arey appude nimida biopic aa? legend ra nuvvu 🙏 https://t.co/fg8o9qIx1V — Manoj Kanth (@ck_manojkanth) February 20, 2021

Image Courtesy: Vishnu Vishal Twitter

