Vishnu Vishal's Dark Thriller 'Mohandas' To Star Aishwarya Rajesh As The Female Lead

After wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming action thriller FIR, Kollywood star Vishnu Vishal joined team Mohandas to kick off the filming of the Murali Karthick directorial. Now, on Thursday, the Ratsasan actor shared a big update about the upcoming film as he revealed the leading lady of Mohandas. Earlier today, Vishal took to his Twitter handle to welcome the Tamil Nadu State Film Award-winning actor Aishwarya Rajesh onboard.

'Mohandas' is Aishwarya Rajesh's latest addition to her upcoming movies' list

Along with playing the lead in Mohandas, actor Vishnu Vishal is also bankrolling the upcoming film under his banner, Vishnu Vishal Studioz. The Tamil film has director Murali Karthick of the Kalavu fame at its helm while its music is being composed by KS Sundaramurthy. While there has been a lot of anticipation among fans regarding the female lead of Mohandas, Vishnu Vishal has finally announced roping in Aishwarya Rajesh to play the part in the film.

Earlier today, i.e. February 11, 2021, the 36-year-old took to his Twitter handle to break the news and was all-praise about Aishwarya as he welcomed her on board. Vishal tweeted writing, "I've always been a fan of your work... You've always been a good friend.. Now, let's work together for #Mohandas Welcome onboard @aishu_dil :)". Soon after his tweet surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, the Ka Pae Ranasingam actor responded writing, "Thank u so much for having me" followed by two red-heart emojis.

Take a look:

Thank u so much for having me ❤️❤️ — aishwarya rajesh (@aishu_dil) February 11, 2021

For the unversed, apart from Mohandas, Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Rajesh will also be seen sharing screen space in director Seenu Ramasamy's upcoming Tamil drama titled Idam Porul Yaeval, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nandita Swetha. About Mohandas, the makers had released the title announcement teaser of the Vishnu Vishal starrer back in April 2020, which highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's quote, "The future depends on what you do today". The film is said to be a dark thriller and its teaser starred Vishal and showcased him killing someone with a hammer and later walking upstairs to put his bloodied T-shirt in the washing machine as he sat starring at it in turmoil.

Watch the teaser below:

