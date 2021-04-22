Last Updated:

Vitali Das, Famous Singer From Assam, Passes Away Due To COVID After Being Hospitalised

Vitali Das, who is a popular singer belonging to Assam, passed away after contracting COVID-19. The singer was hospitalised in ICU for 2 days before succumbing.

Written By
Valentina Notts
In image: Vitali Das. Source: Himanta Biswa Sarma Twitter

Vitali Das, an Assamese singer, passed away on April 21, 2021, at Kalapahar COVID-19 Hospital, where she was receiving treatment. Vitali Das, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 14, was transferred to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after her condition became critical a few days ago. She was on a ventilator for hours until she died because she was having trouble breathing. According to The Shillong Times, Vitali Das may have contracted the disease while performing at a Bihu event at Latasil playground in the centre of Guwahati city.

Vitali Das' death leaves everyone shocked

The hospital authorities have decided to hand over the mortal remains of Vitali Das to her family. GMCH Superintendent Abhijeet Sarma shared that the news of Vitali Das is truly tragic and that she had passed away at 7:05 pm on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. He further revealed that since her reports for COVID-19 had come back negative on Wednesday morning, the body was going to be handed over to her family for cremation. Vitali Das is survived by her daughter and husband.

As soon as the news of her demise broke out, messages of condolences and shock started pouring in for the singer and her family. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Health Minister of Assam also send out an official message about her tragic death. He wrote on Twitter, “à¦…à¦¤à¦¿ à¦¦à§à¦–à§‡à§°à§‡ à¦†à¦ªà§‹à¦¨à¦¾à¦²à§‹à¦•à¦• à¦…à§±à¦—à¦¤ à¦•à§°à¦¿à¦¬ à¦¬à¦¿à¦šà¦¾à§°à¦¿à¦›à§‹ à¦¯à§‡ à¦œà¦¨à¦ªà§à§°à¦¿à¦¯à¦¼ à¦•à¦£à§à¦ à¦¶à¦¿à¦²à§à¦ªà§€ à¦¶à§à§°à§€ à¦­à¦¿à¦Ÿà¦¾à¦²à§€ à¦¦à¦¾à¦¸à§‡ à¦•à§‹à¦­à¦¿à¦¡-à§§à§¯à¦¤ à¦†à¦•à§à§°à¦¾à¦¨à§à¦¤ à¦¹à§ˆ à¦†à¦œà¦¿ à¦¸à¦¨à§à¦§à¦¿à¦¯à¦¼à¦¾ à¦¶à§‡à¦· à¦¨à¦¿à¦¶à§à¦¬à¦¾à¦¸ à¦¤à§à¦¯à¦¾à¦— à¦•à§°à¦¿à¦›à§‡ à§· à¦¤à§‡à¦“à¦ à¦²à¦—à¦¤à§‡ à¦®à¦§à§à¦®à§‡à¦¹ à§°à§‹à¦—à¦¤à§‹ à¦†à¦•à§à§°à¦¾à¦¨à§à¦¤ à¦¹à§ˆ à¦†à¦›à¦¿à¦² à§· à¦¤à§‡à¦–à§‡à¦¤à§° à¦¬à¦¿à¦¦à§‡à¦¹ à¦†à¦¤à§à¦®à¦¾à§° à¦¸à¦¦à¦—à¦¤à¦¿ à¦•à¦¾à¦®à¦¨à¦¾ à¦•à§°à¦¾à§° à¦²à¦—à¦¤à§‡ à¦¶à§‹à¦•à¦¸à¦¨à§à¦¤à¦ªà§à¦¤ à¦ªà§°à¦¿à¦¯à¦¼à¦¾à¦²à¦²à§ˆ à¦¸à¦®à¦¬à§‡à¦¦à¦¨à¦¾ à¦œà§à¦žà¦¾à¦ªà¦¨ à¦•à§°à¦¿à¦²à§‹à¦ à§·” ( it is with a very heavy heart that we would like to share the news that popular vocalist, Vitali Das has passed away. Vitali Das has passed away this evening after contracting the COVID-19 virus, while she also suffered from diabetes. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wish them well).

Many of Vital Das’ fans were deeply saddened by the news and reached out to express their condolences. Many people wished that her soul would find peace in the afterlife. Others said that they were truly saddened to hear the news of her passing. Others said that they would miss hearing her melodious voice at events henceforth.

First Published:
