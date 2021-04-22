Vivek's Last Audio Message To Actor Kottachi Reveals His Humble Nature

The passing of the Tamil actor Vivek has deeply saddened the south Indian entertainment industry. The actor was known for his generous and kind nature. Recently, Tamil actor and comedian Kottachi shared the last audio message the late Vivek’s sent him.

Actor Vivek’s last audio message to Kottachi

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Vivek sent the audio clip to Kottachi around six months ago. In the clip, Vivek is all praise for Kottachi’s short film, Varanda Vizhigal. He also spoke about how some less fortunate people have suffered because of the lockdown imposed by the government amid the pandemic. Towards the end, Vivek blessed Kottachi and his family and asked them to stay safe and take care of themselves during this difficult time.

Upon hearing the audio, Vivek’s fans were left heartbroken. Many of them commented on how kind he was and find it difficult to believe that he is no more. One of his ardent fans also commented that they will save this audio message as a token of respect. See their reactions below:

Image courtesy- IndiaGlitz YT Channel

A few days ago, Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram to remember actor Vivek. She shared a series of pictures and videos with him that were clicked when he helped her prepare for her role in her upcoming Tamil debut. In the picture shared by Urvashi, she is standing next to Vivek and is all smiles for the camera. In the videos, Vivek is helping her get into the skin of the character by practising lines with her. In the lengthy caption, Urvashi wrote, “I will miss you forever my Padma Shri @actorvivekh sir. My experience of working with a legend like you in my debut tamil film is unforgettable. I’m so shocked by the loss. You cared for me & cared for the world. Your comic timing & dialogues. Your love for the trees ðŸŒ². My heartfelt condolences to Vivekh sir’s family, friends and fans. #RIPVivekh I have some best memories of my life with you....Thank you sir for everything....”

What happened to Vivek?

The Velaiyilla Pattathari actor breathed his last on April 17, 2021. The 59-year-old actor suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to the SIMS Hospital in Chennai. His latest film titled Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir is an action thriller that will be released posthumously this year.

Image courtesy- @actorvivekh and @manasvi_kottachi Instagram

