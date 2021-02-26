VJ Chitra's Last Movie 'Calls' Gets A Theatrical Release Today

Late actor VJ Chitra’s movie Calls is releasing today, on February 26, 2021, in theatres. The film distributor company Rockfort Entertainment took to their Twitter account to announce the news. In the tweet, they added the poster of the movie and wrote that the movie will be releasing today. Check it out.

VJ Chitra’s movie Calls releases today

Calls Movie

The movie marks the first and last project of the late actor. Earlier, the makers released the trailer of the movie. The video has over 2.2 million views on YouTube. The movie is a crime thriller social drama written and directed by J.Sabarish. Along with Chitra, the movie also features Delhi Ganesh, Nizhalgal Ravi, R. Sundarrajan, Devadarshini, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Jiva Ravi, Sriranjani, KPY Thidiyan, Deepa Sankar, Amarendran Ramanan, Kaalaa Pradeep, Supergood Subramani, Hello Kandasamy, and Meesai Rajendran. The movie is produced by Infinite Pictures.

The trailer shows the story of a woman working in a call centre. While she works for the company, she ends up getting caught in a chaotic situation where murder is involved. Chitra's character tries to escape from the situation and ends up getting deeply involved in it. Check out the trailer.

Earlier, the makers also released a sneak peek video of the late actor. In the video, she can be seen sitting in her workplace and calling her mother. The mother-daughter duo then has a conversation about the father and other regular stuff. The video has over 800k views on YouTube. Check out the sneak peek video.

VJ Chitra's death

The actor was famous for her role in the TV series Pandian Stores. She played the role of Mullai Kathiravan who was Kathir's wife. The show stars Stalin Muthu, Sujitha, Venkat Renganathan, Hema Rajkumar, Kumaran, V. J. Chitra, Saravana Vickram, Kaavya Arivumani, and Vaishali Taniga.

VJ Chitra died last December in a five-star hotel in Nazarethpettai. According to ANI, the actor was allegedly found hanging in her hotel room. It is also said that VJ Chitra had finished filming in the TEU film town and had returned to her hotel room at 2:30 am. She was staying with her fiancée, the businessman Hemanth, whom she had been engaged to a couple of months earlier. He was also arrested for alleged abetment to suicide. The late actor was last seen in Vijay Television's reality show, Start Music.

