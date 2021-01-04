VV Vinayak Claps For Muhuratham Shot Of Benchmark Studios' #Sudheer14

Benchmark Studios are all set to commence the filming of their first production and held the 'Muhurtham' shot for the same on January 4, 2021. The ceremony had some of the big names from the industry present at the sets of their project #Sudheer14, while VV Vinayak clapped for the 'Muhurtham' shot. Read further ahead to know more details about the movie and the venture.

VV Vinayak clapped for the Muhurtham shot for Sudheer Babu's movie

The first step towards our Dreams Begins today with a Formal Pooja Ceremony ✨



The first step towards our Dreams Begins today with a Formal Pooja Ceremony ✨

Our heartfelt thanks to honourable guests @DilRajuofficial, #VVVinayakGaru, @VenkyKudumula, RaviShankar (Mythri) @Sri_Avasarala, and everyone for your best wishes & blessings.

Today on January 4, 2021, Benchmark Studios have begun the shooting for their upcoming untitled project #Sudheer14. The production house conducted the muhuratham pooja today and shared the pictures from the sets on their Twitter handle. Dil Raju, VV Vinayak, Venky Kudumula and Srinivas Avasarala were few people who were a part of the ceremony. VV Vinayak posed along with the lead actor Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty as he clapped for the muhurat shot of the upcoming flick.

The production house wrote, “The first step towards our Dreams Begins today with a Formal Pooja Ceremony. Our heartfelt thanks to honourable guests @DilRajuofficial, #VVVinayakGaru, @VenkyKudumula, RaviShankar (Mythri), @Sri_Avasarala, and everyone for your best wishes & blessings” in their tweet along with the picture. The project will feature Sudheer Babu in the titular role opposite Krithi Shetty. It has not been titled yet and is being referred to as #Sudheer14.

The romantic entertainer will be directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganthi, who is collaborating with Sudheer Babu for the third time following the movies V and Sammohanam. The project will be bankrolled by B Mahendra Babu and Kiran Ballapalli along with Gajulapalle Sudheer Babu under the banner Benchmark Studios. “We are overjoyed to announce our PRODUCTION NO 1 #Sudheer14, directed by the visionary #MohanaKrishnaIndraganti Sir, starring the stellar actor @isudheerbabu and latest sensation @iamkrithishetty”, wrote the production house as they announced the project on November 14, 2020. Vivek Sagar will compose the music for the movie while the supporting cast has not been disclosed as of yet.

