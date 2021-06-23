Waiting For Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast'? Check Other Movies By The 'Beast' Cast Meanwhile

Creating a frenzy on social media, Thalapathy Vijay's Beast posters were dropped on the superstar's birthday on the 22nd of June. Since then, fans cannot keep their calm over the Thalapathy 65 movie and have been patiently waiting for the action-packed movie. The filmmakers have promised the fans a show they have never seen before from the South India superstar.

Thalapathy Vijay's Beast cast features some of the talented actors of the industry such as Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, and VTV Ganesh. The Beast release date is not yet confirmed by the officials, but several fans are speculating a release on Pongal this year, following the suit of many movies of Vijay Thalapathy's. Can't wait for this movie? Check out these movies from the Beast cast till you wait.

1. Master

Released in 2021, Vijay Thalapathy's Master was launched as Thalapathy 64 and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The interesting premise of the movie revolving around an alcoholic professor ending up at a juvenile facility to teach the inmates takes a violent turn after he encounters a gangster running an illegal racket using the kids. Along with Vijay, the movie also features Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Arjun Dias. The movie became the first Indian movie to achieve the status of No. 1 at the global box office.

2. Thirumalai

Directed by Ramana, the movie was released in 2003 under the banner of Kavithalayaa Productions. Featuring Vijay along with Jyothika, Karunas, Raghuvaran, and Kausalya, the movie was considered a turning point for the actor. The plot of the movie revolves around two lovers falling in love only to be opposed by the girl's gangster father and eventually reuniting. The movie made Vijay a mass hero and a renowned action hero.

3. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Released in 2020, Pooja Hegde starred alongside Allu Arjun in this action drama movie. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie revolved around the story of the protagonist learning and accepting the truth of his real parentage. Pooja Hegde's performance in the movie was highly enjoyed by the fans as it went on to become the highest-grossing Telugu movie in the United States.

4. Duvvada Jagannadham

Another successful hit with Allu Arjun, this 2017 movie showed Pooja Hegde as the love interest of the protagonist as he sets out on a mission to take down her corrupt politician father. Directed by Harish Shankar, the films received mixed reviews by the critics but proved an enjoyable experience at the box office. It also featured Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Chandra Mohan, and Murali Sharma.

5. Pariyerum Perumal

Starring Anandhi and Kathir, this 2018 movie showed Yogi Babu in the role of Yogi. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the plot of the movie revolved around the story of lovers from different castes of India opposing their families for love. The movie received critical acclaim for its story, cast, music, and technicalities and also proved to be successful at the box office.

IMAGE- STILL FROM MASTER, PARIYERUM PERUMAL & ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO

