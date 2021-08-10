Watch Chiranjeevi Clinching Gold In Javelin Throw Like Neeraj Chopra In A Viral Video

Neeraj Chopra made history at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by clinching India's first gold in the Javelin throw. However, a new viral video on the internet is making netizens wonder if there was another athlete to achieve the similar feat almost two decades back. After Lord Bobby, check out which popular actor is going viral.

Chiranjeevi javelin throw movie

With a career spanning over 39 years, Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest actors in the Indian film industry. However, the actor is recently going viral for a video from one of his old movies. Released in 1999, Kovelamudi Raghavendra Rao's Iddaru Mitrulu featured Chiranjeevi in the role of Vijay. In one of the scenes, the veteran actor participated in Javelin throw in a sporting event.

Following Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's historic win in Olympics 2020, Chiranjeevi's video resurfaced online and spread like wildfire among fans. The was circulated with netizens humorously claiming that the veteran actor brought gold to India in Javelin throw way before Neeraj Chopra did. Netizens could not help but wonder if Chopra gained inspiration from the South actor to bag gold in the Javelin throw event.

Good morning guys! Leaving you with the historic first gold medal in javelin throw by Chiranjeevi where he owned it like a boss. Savour it. pic.twitter.com/Lm8JDEKfvI — Babu Murali (@thebobmurali) August 10, 2021

One netizen shared the video asking Chiranjeevi, 'Sir is it true that Neeraj Chopra was inspired by the scene where you throw the Javelin in the movie "iddaru mitrulu". Another fan wrote, 'Our own actor #Chiranjeevi made #JavelinThrow popular way back in 1999' while another tweeted, 'Good morning guys! Leaving you with the historic first gold medal in javelin throw by Chiranjeevi where he owned it like a boss. Savour it'.

Chiranjeevi on the work front

The Padma Bhushan awardee has an impressive track record in the film industry with over 150 successful films under his belt. Some of his biggest blockbusters include Intlo Ramayya Veedilo Krishnayya, Indra, Kukka Katuku Cheppu Debba, Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari, Kondaveeti Donga and Idi Katha Kaadu. The veteran has a strong fan base not only in India but also globally. Chiranjeevi was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie titled Acharya.

IMAGE: PTI

