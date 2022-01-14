Marking the occasion of Sankranti, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi celebrated the event with his extended family including his nephew and actor Varun Tej, with whom he was seen making dosas outdoors. Tej shared a short glimpse of the exercise and the duo could be seen engaging in some fun banter. Chiranjeevi also shared a video extending his best wishes to his fans and followers on the festival.

Chiranjeevi and Varun Tej enjoy Bhogi together

Varun Tej took to his Instagram handle on Friday and shared a video of him and 'boss', Chiranjeevi making dosas outdoors together with their family gathered around them. Tej was seen making a perfectly round dosa, however, Chiranjeevi ruins its shape to match his, and the duo bursts out laughing. Several fans and followers extended their warm wishes to the actors in the comments section of the post.

Chiranjeevi also posted a video on his Instagram account on the festive occasion and included glimpses of Naga Babu, Allu Aravind, and other family members. The short clip saw Varun Tej, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni and Sai Dharam Tej and Niharika sending their best wishes to fans. The family then gathered around the bonfire and participated in the festive rituals.

Chiranjeevi will soon be seen sharing the screen with Ram Charan in the duo's upcoming social drama titled Acharya. The makers of the film recently released a song featuring Chiranjeevi and Regina Cassandra titled Saana Kastam. The foot-tapping number won over the audience, who cannot wait for the release of the film. The music video included several glimpses into what went on behind the scenes. The film will also see Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal take on pivotal roles and is slated to release on February 4, 2022.

Varun Tej on the other hand also has a film release in the new year. He will be seen alongside Venkatesh Daggubati in a comedy flick titled F3: Fun and Frustration. The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and it was recently announced that it will be released in April 2022. The film will continue from where F2 left off and will also see Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada take on pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@varunkonidela7