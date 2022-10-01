Watch: Fans Groove To Ram Charan-Jr NTR's 'Naatu Naatu' At RRR's Screening In LA

RRR fever has taken over the globe, with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus garnering praises from notable Hollywood artists as well as international audiences. Rajamouli recently attended the film's screening in Los Angeles' popular Chinese theatre, where fans broke out into Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Naatu Naatu song as it played on the big screen.

In a video making rounds on social media, one can see a group of people matching their steps with Charan and NTR, with other onlookers hooting in the backdrop. RRR's screening came as a part of the Beyond Fest 2022, a genre film festival that happens in LA every year.

Fans groove to Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Naatu Naatu during RRR screening

The widely shared video showcases fans dancing perfectly to the choreography of Naatu Naatu song. Apparently, SS Rajamouli was inside the theatre when this took place. Take a look.

The clip was also shared by the official handle of the Fest with the caption, "#RRRMovie is officially worldwide as Tollywood took over Hollywood. Naatu Naatu at the Chinese Theatre with the audience dancing with S.S. Rajamouli in the house.”

RRR was also considered the frontrunner for India’s official entry to the Oscars, however, the Gujarati film Chhello Show was chosen instead. RRR starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR as two freedom fighters, while Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran played pivotal roles. The movie has reportedly minted ₹1200 crore gross worldwide.

Coming to RRR's popularity in the West, the movie has been praised by the likes of Danny DeVito, James Gunn, Scott Derrickson and many others.

Moving forward from RRR, SS Rajamouli will now be directing a “globetrotting action-adventure film” starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with production set to start next year.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @SHILPATARAK9/ @HUMANTSUNAME)