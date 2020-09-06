Kamal Haasan's Malayalam Movies To Quash Boredom, From 'Eetta' To 'Madanolsavam' & More

Kamal Haasan kick-started his career as a child artist. He began his full-fledged acting career after he was roped in for the Malayalam film titled Kannum Karalum in 1962. Ever since then, the actor has been a part of numerous films in his illustrative career. Kamal Haasan's movies in Mollywood received lots of love from fans. Here's a quick peek into Kamal Haasan's Malayalam movies you can watch at home to quash boredom.

Kamal Haasan's Malayalam movies

Chanakyan (1989)

Chanakyan, directed by T K Rajeev Kumar, is a thriller that chronicles the tale of how a tech-savvy person attempts to kill a Chief Minister by using his tactics. However, his plan fails. Produced by Navodaya Appachan, the flick also stars Urmila Matondkar, Jayaram. The movie was a success as it received a great response from fans and critics alike.

Madanolsavam (1978)

Helmed by N. Sankaran Nair, Madanolsavam stars Zarina Wahab alongside Kamal Haasan. This movie is one of the well-received films in Mollywood, which also has Jayan, Sankaradi playing pivotal roles in it. The comedy-drama, Madanolsavam, tells the story of two love-birds, Elizabeth and Raju (Kamal Haasan and Zarina Wahab), who embrace romance during their college days. However, the twist comes to light when a doctor reveals that Elizabeth would not live longer.

Also Read | Sarika's birthday: Sarika and Kamal Haasan's movies that fans must watch

Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum (1979)

Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum features an ensemble cast of T. K. Bagavathi, Rajinikanth, Jayabharathi, Sripriya, alongside Kamal. The movie is directed by I. V. Sasi and produced under the banner of Supriya Creations. The movie entails the story of Kamaruddin, the commander of the armed forces of Baghdad, and his connection with princess Roshni. According to IMDb, Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum was simultaneously filmed in Malayalam and Tamil languages.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan’s Critically Acclaimed Movies That Have The Highest Ratings On IMDb

Also Read | Kamal Hasaan's movies that have been directed by the artist himself

Eetta (1978)

Eetta, helmed by I. V. Sasi, was one of the hits during that era. The film yet remains fresh in the hearts of fans. The movie stars Kamal Haasan, Madhu, Sheela and Seema among others. It chronicles the love triangle between the three stars, as two women simultaneously fall in love with the same man. The twist comes after Gopalyan (M. G. Soman), learns the truth. Kamal Haasan also bagged an award for the film.

Vrutham (1987)

Starring Kamal and Shobana in the lead, Vrutham entails the gripping story of how Balu (Kamal) is on a full-fledged spree to wreak vengeance against people who wrongly involved him into an act of murder. The film also stars Varane Avashyamund fame Suresh Gopi, Geetha, Sankaradi and others. Vrutham is directed by I. V. Sasi.

Also Read | Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan's Movies Together; From 'Thillu Mullu' To 'Anthuleni Katha'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.