WATCH: Kantara's Rishab Shetty Bats For A Balance Between Commercial & Parallel Cinema

Critically-acclaimed 2022 release Kantara’s director-actor Rishab Shetty joined Republic TV's special show, 'Proud To Be Indian’ on the 74th Republic Day on Thursday. In a freewheeling conversation, Shetty spoke on a number of subjects including cinema, Indian audiences, and culture.

On the topic of filmmakers who work on projects solely for revenue versus filmmakers who do it for the joy of storytelling, Rishab Shetty said that there should be a balance between the two.

Balance between commercial and parallel cinema: Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty said commercial films have their audiences too, and need to have action sequences, dance numbers and new locations. Similarly, fans of 'parallel cinema' need to be catered to as well, but balance is necessary for unifying both the extremes.

“There should be commercial films too, as there is an audience for them as well," explained Rishab Shetty. "It should have action sequences, dance numbers, and star power, as the audience wants the film. Similarly, there should also be films for the fans of parallel cinema as well. However, there should also be a bridge cinema.”

'Fans of every genre should be catered to'

The Kantara director-actor continued and explained that in the 90s, there was balance between both commercial and parallel cinema. However, the commercialisation of cinema pushed the focus away from parallel cinema, and the audience for alternative cinema is gone, he said.

Rishab Shetty called for the integration of both parallel and commercial cinema, so that fans of every genre and trope find films that correspond with them. In parallel films, he said, there should be a commercial aspect as well (and vice versa).

“There was a balance between commercial and parallel cinema until the early 90s,” said Shetty. "However, that changed when cinema started focusing more on commercial projects. The audience that sought the products of parallel cinema is also gone. That’s why there are more multiplexes and fewer single screens. There are fans for every genre who should be catered to, but there should be a balance for that. Even if you’re doing a parallel film, it should have a commercial aspect as well.”



Kantara released in September 2022, and found massive success all over India. Rishab Shetty received praise both as the lead of the project as well as the director. Kantara is the second-highest grossing Kannada film of all time, reaching a box-office turnover of ₹450 crore against a budget of ₹160 crore.