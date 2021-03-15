Watch Monalisa Take Up The 'don't Rush Challenge' With Co-actor Kunal Verma

Antara Biswas, who goes by her stage name Monalisa, recently took to her Instagram to share the popular 'don't rush challenge'. The actor is seen dancing over the song Don't Rush by Young T and Bugsey. She shared the floor with actor Kunal Verma.

Monalisa's Don't Rush Challenge

The Indian film and television actor, Monalisa, recently shared a 'don't rush challenge' reel with her 4.2 million followers on Instagram. Monalisa danced with actor, Kunal Verma, in the reel and captioned it "Our 1st #reels ðŸ¤·‍â™€ï¸... on this one... #dontrushchallenge @kunalrverma ... And It was Super Fun While Shooting... ha ha ha ðŸ˜ˆ". She also added several hashtags with the caption.

Kunal Verma himself commented on his and Monalisa's don't rush challenge. The actor agreed to the caption and later wrote that the video looks good. His wife and actor Puja Banerjee also commented saying that they should make more videos.

While the actor was seen dancing in a pink dress, her fans were drooling over her and Kunal Verma's dance moves. The reel gathered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments within a few hours. Fans showered their love with a variety of emojis on the video.

What is the Don't Rush Challenge?

Don't rush challenge started in late March and early April of 2020. The challenge involved a person staying at home and getting dressed from regular outfits to showy attire. When the challenge initially began, it was ironic since a person needs to get ready in a jiffy on a song that asks people not to rush. Over the months, the challenge evolved all around the world as people came up with their own versions. Now that the challenge is not only about getting ready, but people are also coming up with their own steps, makeup tutorials, and numerous other ideas.

Several Indian celebrities also took the don't rush challenge and took it to another level. A unique dance step also came out as celebrities took forward the challenge. From actor Vicky Kaushal, Samantha Akkineni to choreographer Remo D'Souza, several Indian film stars were seen dancing on the beats.

