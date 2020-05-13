Rajinikanth's 50th, 100th And 150th Films And Their Details; Check Out

Considered as one of the finest actors to have graced the Indian film fraternity, Rajinikanth has delivered a wide range of successful films throughout his illustrious career. Here is a look back at the actor’s 50th, 100th and 150th films. Read more details here.

Rajinikanth’s 50th film- Tiger

Tiger is a Telegu action thriller film, which released in the year 1979. Produced by Parvathaneni Narayana Rao, the film was helmed by Nandamuri Ramesh. Starring N. T. Rama Rao, Rajinikanth, Radha Saluja, Subhashini in the leading roles, the music of the film is composed by Satyam. Reportedly, Tiger is a remake of the Hindi blockbuster movie Khoon Pasina. Take a look at the film:

Rajinikanth’s 100th film - Sri Raghavendrar

Sri Raghavendrar is a Hindu devotional film, which released in 1985, directed by S. P. Muthuraman and produced by Kavithalaya Productions. Starring Rajinikanth in the leading role, the film is based on the life of Hindu saint Raghavendra Swami. The much-loved blockbuster also stars actors Lakshmi, Vishnuvardhan, Delhi Ganesh and Nizhalgal Ravi play prominent roles. Even though Rajinikanth claimed a positive response for his performance in the movie, the film failed to impress masses at the theatres. Take a look:

Rajinikanth’s 150th film- Aatank Hi Aatank

Aatank Hi Aatank is an Indian action crime film, which hit the theatres in 1995. Written and directed by Dilip Shankar, the movie is reportedly inspired by the much-acclaimed film, The Godfather. Starring Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla and Archana Joglekar in the leading roles, the film was further dubbed into Tamil as Aandavan and many additional scenes were reshot in the remake films. The story of the movie revolves around the life of Shiv Charan Sharma, a farmer, who moves to the city to make a life with his son Rohan and daughter. Take a look:

Rajinikanth's last outing

The actor last graced the big screens with Darbar. Starring Rajinikanth, Suniel Shetty, and Nayanthara in the leading roles, Darbar chronicles the story of a feisty police officer, who is on a chase to hunt down a dreaded gangster for fulfilling his own secret agenda. Helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, Darbar is slated to release on January 9, 2020.

