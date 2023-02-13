WATCH | Ram Charan Surprises Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra With Adorable Video Wish

Actor Ram Charan recently surprised his RC15 co-star Kiara Advani with a new video. The newlywed actor posted the video on social media and expressed her reaction to it. In the video posted by Kiara Advani on her account’s Instagram Story, Ram Charan is seen with the team of his upcoming film.

The video depicts Ram Charan and the film’s team tossing flowers at the camera while saying "Dear Kiara and Sidharth, wish you a very happy married life” together. Kiara thanked Ram Charan and the team for their “sweetest surprise.”

"This is the sweetest surprise for us. Feeling the love. Thank you so much Shankar Shanmugham Sir, Ram Charan, Dil Raju, Ganesh Acharya and my amazing RC15 team. Lots and lots of love to you guys."

Check out a screenshot of the actor's Insta story below:

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are currently working together on director S Shankar’s untitled project. The film is tentatively called RC15. This is the first film of both Charan and Advani together.

The Twitter page of Sri Venkateswara Creations posted the video of Ram Charan and the crew of the film:

As Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra posted their wedding video last week, both Ram Charan and his wife took to the comments section to give their congratulations. While Ram Charan said that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are a “Match made in heaven,” his wife Upasana apologised for not being present at the event but gave her love.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding reception

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tried the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. They returned to Delhi for a tentative reception, after which they made their way to Mumbai for a grand reception. Many celebrities attended the event such as Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh.